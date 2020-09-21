It was an Emmys to remember, not only for the guy standing outside Ramy Youssef’s door in a hazmat suit but also for Zendaya and the Schitt’s Creek cast, both of whom made history on Sunday. First, Zendaya: the 24-year-old Euphoria star became the youngest person ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, beating the previous record-holder, Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, by two years.

“I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” Zendaya said during her acceptance speech. “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you.” I believe HBO put it best:

ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA ZENDAYA — HBO (@HBO) September 21, 2020

The Schitt’s Creek also accomplished something that’s never been done before.

Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek, with its sweep of seven Emmys on Sunday night on the heels of two at the Creative Arts Emmys last week, has established a new record for most wins in a single season for a comedy series. The show’s nine total wins for its sixth and final season breaks the record of eight that Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2018 and matched in 2019.

Schitt’s is also the first comedy to ever sweep the major acting categories: Best Actor (Eugene Levy), Best Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Levy), and Best Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy). “This has been the greatest experience of my life,” the younger Levy said. “This is completely overwhelming.”

If Catherine O’Hara is happy, then I’m happy, too.

