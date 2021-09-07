Zendaya Refused To Have Her First Kiss Be On A Disney Channel Show

Before she was an Emmy winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe regular, Zendaya was a Disney Channel star. The Euphoria actress made her Disney debut on Shake It Up, which premiered to huge numbers in 2010 (the first episode was seen by 6.2 million viewers) and ran for three successful seasons. She was still a teenager at the time, so her first kiss was going to be on Shake It Up — until she intervened.

“I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, ‘I’m not gonna do this. I’m going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven’t been kissed yet so I don’t want the kiss to be on camera,’” she told British Vogue.

Zendaya also discussed her interest in directing.

Art, she believes, is “a huge catalyst for change. If I ever do become a film-maker, I know that the leads of my films will always be black women.” And that’s certainly on her list. On set, she likes to sit near the monitors and ask questions about storyboarding shots. “I gotta hurry up and figure out how to f*cking become a director, man. I’m trying, I’m learning every day, I really am. There’s so much I want to do.”

Zendaya’s busy year continues with roles in Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

(Via British Vogue)