(UPDATE: Ritchson’s below comments about Donald Trump are real and from a Hollywood Reporter interview, but the tweets that originally appeared in this post are from a fake social media account pretending to be the actor. We have since removed them and regret the error.)

Reacher is woke, and the MAGA dads are not having it.

OK, that extremely silly collection of words could use some context. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter published a feature about Ace Ventura-loving Reacher star Alan Ritchson, who called Donald Trump “a rapist and a con man.” The devout Christian also said he “can’t for one second support the Catholic Church while there are still cardinals, bishops, and priests being passed around with known pedophilic tendencies.”

Here are Ritchson’s comments in full:

“Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe. It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do… Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it… It’s worth saying that the atrocities that are happening in the church that are being actively covered up, even to this day with people not being held accountable, is repulsive. I can’t for one second support the Catholic Church while there are still cardinals, bishops and priests being passed around with known pedophilic tendencies.”

You can watch Reacher on Amazon Prime Video.