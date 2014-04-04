Chalk One Up For OkCupid, As Brendan Eich Has Stepped Down As Mozilla’s CEO

OkCupid users who were greeted with the dating site’s request to boycott Mozilla and Firefox will be happy to know that they can now return to looking for local hunks and hotties to spend the rest of their lives with on whichever browser they please. In a blog post today, Mozilla Executive Chairwoman Mitchell Baker confirmed that in the wake of the backlash from the revelation that new CEO and Mozilla co-founder Brendan Eich had donated to California’s gay marriage opposition effort, Proposition 8, in 2008, he has indeed stepped down.
The announcement comes after yesterday’s report that Eich repeatedly refused to comment on his donation, nor would he resign, telling The Guardian, “I don’t want to talk about my personal beliefs because I kept them out of Mozilla all these 15 years we’ve been going. I don’t believe they’re relevant.” Whether or not he thinks they’re relevant seems to be moot now, as Baker’s statement admits that the board is uncertain as to who will replace Eich, but it also celebrates the power of the Web.
Mozilla prides itself on being held to a different standard and, this past week, we didn’t live up to it. We know why people are hurt and angry, and they are right: it’s because we haven’t stayed true to ourselves.
We didn’t act like you’d expect Mozilla to act. We didn’t move fast enough to engage with people once the controversy started. We’re sorry. We must do better.
Brendan Eich has chosen to step down from his role as CEO. He’s made this decision for Mozilla and our community.
Mozilla believes both in equality and freedom of speech. Equality is necessary for meaningful speech. And you need free speech to fight for equality. Figuring out how to stand for both at the same time can be hard.
Our organizational culture reflects diversity and inclusiveness. We welcome contributions from everyone regardless of age, culture, ethnicity, gender, gender-identity, language, race, sexual orientation, geographical location and religious views. Mozilla supports equality for all.
We have employees with a wide diversity of views. Our culture of openness extends to encouraging staff and community to share their beliefs and opinions in public. This is meant to distinguish Mozilla from most organizations and hold us to a higher standard. But this time we failed to listen, to engage, and to be guided by our community.
While painful, the events of the last week show exactly why we need the web. So all of us can engage freely in the tough conversations we need to make the world better.
We need to put our focus back on protecting that Web. And doing so in a way that will make you proud to support Mozilla.
What’s next for Mozilla’s leadership is still being discussed. We want to be open about where we are in deciding the future of the organization and will have more information next week. However, our mission will always be to make the Web more open so that humanity is stronger, more inclusive and more just: that’s what it means to protect the open Web.
We will emerge from this with a renewed understanding and humility — our large, global, and diverse community is what makes Mozilla special, and what will help us fulfill our mission. We are stronger with you involved.
Thank you for sticking with us.
This seems wrong.
What? Firing someone from their job for their personal beliefs that in no way affected their job? Yeah it’s wrong
If he was pro-Hitler and got fired would anyone be saying it’s “wrong”?
I would, but I realize that I am in the minority, it appears. I don’t give a shit if you openly think the beliefs of NAMBLA are a great idea, you have a right to express your opinion on how society should function without losing your livelihood, without having people threaten to kill you.
Would you think it’s wrong if he went around punching gay people in the face? Because that’s pretty much what the dude did. He’s got every right to his opinion, but that involves taking the fallout.
Except he didn’t because one is words and the other is physical violence. So there’s that
@Dan Seitz, you win the internet today that seriously made me spit out my cheerios lmfao
Obviously this is wrong. There’s no way what he believes & how he acts in his ‘personal’ life could EVER interfere or influence how he approaches his ‘professional’ life.
The divide between the two is simply too clear — much like that between church & state.
Yea, this is definitely wrong.
Not sure why everyone thinks this is “wrong.” It’s not like the government made him step down or anyone held a gun to his head. This is democracy in action, really.
Except if a company had asked him to resign because he supported gay marriage people would be irate.
Regardless, no one here is saying it’s illegal. It isn’t. They can do what they want. That doesn’t mean it’s not wrong. No one said illegal. Just wrong
No, it is not. Democracy requires the ability for people to speak their mind without fear of reprisal. This is something Orwell covered well in “Why I Write”:
“But the same kind of veiled censorship also operates in books and periodicals, as well as in plays, films and radio. At any given moment there is an orthodoxy, a body of ideas which it is assumed that all right-thinking people will accept without question. It is not exactly forbidden to say this, that or the other, but it is ‘not done’ to say it, just as in mid-Victorian times it was ‘not done’ to mention trousers in the presence of a lady. Anyone who challenges the prevailing orthodoxy finds himself silenced with surprising effectiveness. A genuinely unfashionable opinion is almost never given a fair hearing, either in the popular press or in the highbrow periodicals.”
For years, supporters of gay marriage – like all supporters of unpopular marriage – rightfully supported themselves with the argument that regardless of whether you supported them or not, no matter how abhorrent you thought their views were (and for a long time supporters of gay marriage were reviled), they had the right to speak their mind without fear of not merely Government oppression, but also oppression by the masses. “Freedom of Speech,” after all, is utterly meaningless as a concept if you cannot speak your mind because you know perfectly well your livelihood depends on you not doing so.
Once the supporters of gay marriage had sufficient power, though, paeans to tolerance gave way to naked power – they now had the means to enforce their will, and everyone else must bend knee. Hopefully, people will wake up and realise that the Left collectively doesn’t give a shit about rights, it’s all about will to power.
I don’t think its wrong. society is becoming more progressive. As such, ideas and opinions that support archaic ideology become less and less tolerated. With any luck this will set an example to other individuals.
“society is becoming more progressive.”
I’d argue the opposite. I’d say this is an example of total regression. This man has the right to hold his beliefs and donate to the causes that he cares about. I don’t agree with his views, but why shouldn’t he have the right to put his money toward a cause that drew millions of donations from a vast and diverse group of individuals? Turn it around for a moment. Pretend like we have the same instant access to information that we have right at this second in time but change the public view. It’s 2014 and gay marriage is still unpopular. He donates to a group that is fighting to legalize gay marriage in California and is thus open to attacks by whatever group opposes it. Churches rally using their OKJesus app and he has to step down because he supports something that society still views as “wrong” or in your word “archaic”. Would you still be in favor of how that scenario played out? I doubt it. I think you’d be outraged that his personal beliefs were used against him to kick him out of a job that is unaffected by said beliefs.
Disclosure: I’m both a Republican and a spiritual man, and I want nothing more than equality and dignity for all. I work in a very conservative industry and if you polled my coworkers you’d likely see a lot of resistance to gay marriage. If I spoke up and disagreed with those people I would still have my job the next day. We can disagree without being disagreeable, no?
@Tobias Funke, Analrapist “This man has the right to hold his beliefs and donate to the causes that he cares about.” The issue is his donation supports discrimination and that’s not ok. If what you say or do supports inequality then you deserve the full force of any shame or punishment you get. If the tables were turned and he were fired for supporting gay rights I’d be mad about it. Because I support equality above any religious or social institution. however my expression of what I believe and what I’m saying now does not constitute an act of inequality towards those who don’t
Please. Nobody’s saying he doesn’t have a right to his beliefs and he’s still entitled to donate to whatever cause he wants. His job as CEO is to be the public face of the organization. How the hell can so many people here think it’s somehow “just wrong” for an organization to decide they don’t want a bigot as the face of their company? It’s like saying it’s just wrong to fire an accountant that can’t subtract.
Yeah if he was just some engineer it would be wrong as hell, but again, his job was representing Mozilla as an organization.
“Because I support equality above any religious or social institution. however my expression of what I believe and what I’m saying now does not constitute an act of inequality towards those who don’t.”
Translation: people who agree with me are arbitrarily good, and people who don’t are bad. People who agree with me are entitled to protection, and it’s unfair for society to try and find methods aside from the law to punish them. People I disagree with are in fact discriminatory, and thus should suffer because I say so.
Damn, nobody tell indieguy how many in the gay community railed against marriage because enforcing expectations of monogamous relationships was against everything they believed; his poor head would probably explode.
@nyccine they aren’t arbitrarily good they’re good because they belive in the right that individuals should have as many choices as concerning thier own personage as possible so long as no other individual is directly affected. also while I haven’t heard of any cases where the gay community rallied against marriage I would be against that as well as it to causes the denial of a group of people a set of rights. the basic fact is every single person is entitled to the same equal footing as the next person without any qualifying factors. If there is an institution or person who disagrees with this or contributes to the suppression of this then they are wrong and should be called out for it
I’m refraining from commenting too much on this because indieguy is doing a pretty good job of countering nyccine’s bloviating
A fun game to play is to imagine you’re saying all of this, nyccine, about a hypothetical CEO voicing disagreement with the Civil Rights Act. Or rallied against interracial marriage.
You know who you should champion next? Anthony Weiner! Granted, that ship has sailed, but isn’t it just so gosh darn unfair how he demonstrated his support for sexting pictures to people other than his wife and then those gosh darn libtards had to bully him into dropping out of the race?
inb4 you start listing the logical fallacies I just committed and quoting Aristotle.
One day you will be punished for your beliefs. I hope at that time you realize how scary and wrong this is.
@Tobias Funke, Analrapist
“This man has the right to hold his beliefs and donate to the causes that he cares about. I don’t agree with his views, but why shouldn’t he have the right to put his money toward a cause that drew millions of donations from a vast and diverse group of individuals? ”
Because the cause he contributed money towards was working against the civil rights of a group of people, and that’s lousy. If the dude had just said in an interview that “Hey, personally, I don’t like the concept of gay marriage”, I’d be on your side. I wouldn’t agree with him, I probably wouldn’t use Mozilla products, but I wouldn’t think the guy needed to be fired.
But he did, so I’m pretty firmly in the “yeah, he needs to go” camp.
I feel like this notion that he’s somehow the “face of Mozilla” is taking it a little too far. He’s the guy who’s in charge of making strategic business decisions–decisions which do not care who you have sex with, BTW– but, before this incident, how many of you had actually heard of him? I hadn’t. After all of this I’d still use Mozilla if that was my browser of choice because it’s not like he took company money and used it to start rounding up dudes in Castro. He wasn’t out there telling people that they were going to Hell for being friendly to “the Gays”. He wasn’t some firebrand lunatic as far as I know. He holds a belief. He’s wrong, of course, but that doesn’t invalidate his right to hold it. And also it hasn’t been that many years since the public was on the other side of this debate. So I’d give the guy a break, especially if he was good at running the company which isn’t the easiest position to replace.
Also, important to point out that Prop 8 passed with over 7,000,000 votes. It’s not like he was supporting something that was wildly unpopular across the board. Hell, Los Angeles County voted yes by a narrow margin. So I think we’ve moved into dangerous territory when we punish people for having a view that was largely in line with a lot of others but has since changed. From here it gets a little unnerving for me to think about how I’d be treated if people found out what my beliefs were five, ten, fifteen years ago.
Nobody’s saying he doesn’t have a right do donate to a bigoted cause, they are saying there are consequences to being a bigot in our society.
“Nobody’s saying he doesn’t have a right do donate to a bigoted cause, they are saying there are consequences to being a bigot in our society.”
Cognitive dissonance. “You can donate anywhere you want, just be sure to understand that you will not be allowed to be employed if you do” is materially the same as not being able to donate to a cause.
It’s not entirely correct to chalk this up as “society is moving forward”. When Brendan Eich was forced out of Mozilla, it was a PR move for the company to try and save face. When he was approached by the board of directors, they didn’t say “How could you have supported Prop 8? Don’t you know that it’s WRONG to be against gay marriage?”. They said “People are going to be up in arms about this and it isn’t viable for us to keep you on. Sorry, pack your things.” Another thing – how did Eich’s beliefs hurt Mozilla as a company, UNTIL they became public knowledge? Were Mozilla download speeds slower because of them? Did the company make less money from his beliefs (until they became public knowledge)? If being anti-gay marriage honestly made him a worse CEO, then by all means fire the guy.
Look, I support marriage equality, and I believe/hope that one day gay couples will be able to get married in any state. I also believe/hope that marijuana will one day be legal in all 50 states. But if a CEO is against pot legalization, should he be fired? How about other laws? It’s unfair to indict a man, condemn him entirely and fire him based on one belief. In fact, not even necessarily his current day beliefs, just his support of a bill from 6 years ago. Just saying.
This.
This, all day.
“Another thing – how did Eich’s beliefs hurt Mozilla as a company?”
Half the board resigned, a fair chunk of the rank-and-file were verging on open revolt, and their browser share started dropping the moment he was appointed, something that accelerated once OKCupid piped up.
Furthermore, they would have been exposed to enormous liability if a discrimination suit was filed. It’s one thing to allege “this company didn’t hire me/fired me because I was gay.” It’s quite another to say “This company has leadership at the very top that wants me to be a second-class citizen.” Realistically, Eich should never have been appointed.
“Thank goodness the Constitution ensures us the right to a workplace free of people who disagree with us.” @jimgeraghty
when the person supports bigotry that’s what should happen irrespective of the constitution which should be fluid and adjust with the times in which it currently exists
@indieguy
So, no dissenting views should be tolerated. Gotcha.
@Hancock63 i see no reason other than bigotry or hate that someone would have a dissenting opinion. I’m all for debate and disent so long as its based in reason and rational not ignorance and hate.
What TedStevens said.
Hollywood openly discriminates against conservatives, which is bigotry. Does that upset you?
Wow! You people out there who think Mozilla was wrong. It was. Eich did have the right, as a private citizen, to donate to any organization or campaign he wanted and not risk his job. But what the “Mozilla was wrong” crowd doesn’t get is that the company also had the right to terminate any employee, for damn near any legal reason it wants (and many times, secretly illegal reasons like a woman getting pregnant).
You people who think Mozilla was right. No, it got turned out like a smack-addled ‘ho scared over losing the next fix. I don’t know how good this Eich guy was, but if he was real important then the company lost a major asset over the threat (just the simple threat) of a boycott from a site that doesn’t even come close to having the reach of eHarmony. That sort of thinking tells me confidence in Mozilla’s long-term future isn’t going to be bright.
And for you people who argue that he was intolerant and society is more progressive and such, thus such opinions as his are archaic and shouldn’t be supported. Give me a break! First, have you read message boards on sites like Yahoo! I saw less openly vile racism and homophobia on my college campus in the middle of Indiana. And that was in the early ’80s! Plus, I find all-so-ironically-funny when those who extoll tolerance and inclusiveness suddenly become rainbow-covered Goebbels the minute someone expresses any form disagreement (He’s Republican AND Gay? He’s not one of us, and deserves nothing but our scorn). Hell, once I met a white woman who kept saying she didn’t see race. I asked if she had a teenage daughter, when she said yes, I asked: “Will you still not see race if she comes home one day with a big black guy on her arm and says he is her new boyfriend?” The woman got so pissed, she ran out the room.
As for not supporting Mozilla if Eich had stayed? Another give me a Freakin’ break! Have you checked your house? Your frig? Your bathroom? How many products do you buy every day that have senior corporate officers (or majority stock holders, or owners) that are as bad or worse than Eich in your eyes? And if it is THAT important to you, why haven’t you checked? Man, I don’t see Dominoes Pizza going out of business. And those Coors Light six-packs seem to fly off the shelves. I must see at least a dozen Walmart commercials everyday. You support everything you find offensive in Mozilla’s ex-CEO all the time with your purchasing power. So quit with all the ginned up fury over nothing, and go watch your favorite new show on FOX.
Oh, and before anyone starts replying based on assumptions about me because of my opinion and without a single atomic particle of fact — I have no problem with gay marriage (hell, I think the issue is a red herring that Republicans use to its base to ignore real issues), I’m a black guy who has been involved with white guys (so bi, I guess. If you must have a label), and I have stated before that I found the gay community, in general, is one of the most intolerant, closed-minded group I have ever came across. ESPECIALLY when it came to race. And I’ve had many gay men and women express their agreement. Hell, I’ve meet more opened minded rednecks in the country than so-called opened minded gay in NYC and D.C.
See, the one advantage I had growing up black was that I there were people who didn’t like or accept me for my race. But as long as they kept it to themselves, I didn’t care (because I used to work in one of the whitest businesses in the country). What gay leaders don’t understand is they want people to like and accept them. And if they don’t, those people are monsters. Get over yourselves if you want to really move forward.
Oh, I used to be a registered Republican. A long time ago.
No one cares enough about one stranger’s opinion to need all that back information,or bother replying to all that. Get over yourself.
Well I just hope the next guy they appoint will totally be more supportive of diversity in the work place.
Oh, wait, no, that totally was the guy they just fired.
Dan’s points about a) potential for discrimination suits and b) he contributed money towards the cause of denying the civil rights of homosexuals are pretty telling.
This is wrong. You can’t preach tolerance and encourage this kind of activism.
True
Tolerance doesn’t mean accepting intolerance.
It’s kinda strange that he had to step down for something like this when he already should have been unemployable due to inventing the steaming pile of sh*t ecmascript.
So I guess none of you voted for Obama in ’08 then, right?
I did, but that really doesn’t have anything to do with this story, unless you are commenting on the fact that the President has shifted his view from thinking marriage should be just between a man and a woman, to civil unions (which I believe was his official stance during 08) to thinking marriage is fine. That’s a shift that most Americans have gone through or in the process of going through in the last 10 years.
So 6 years ago you give $1000 bucks to a campaign at the time supported by half of Californians… and in 2014 you can get fired because of it.
Sounds legit.
He was the be the public face of a company, and contributed to a fight against the civil rights of a group of people.
I’m sure the Taliban was pretty popular in Afghanistan, too. Popular bigotry is still bigotry.
The same sort of “bigotry” that the president believed in until late 2012? The same sort of “bigotry” that presumptive presidential nominee Hilary Clinton believed in until last year? Bill Clinton, hero of the left, signed DOMA, which I can’t imagine is very endearing to members of the gay rights movement. I’d bet they would call that “bigotry” if they were asked about it.