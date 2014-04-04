Chalk One Up For OkCupid, As Brendan Eich Has Stepped Down As Mozilla’s CEO

Shutterstock

OkCupid users who were greeted with the dating site’s request to boycott Mozilla and Firefox will be happy to know that they can now return to looking for local hunks and hotties to spend the rest of their lives with on whichever browser they please. In a blog post today, Mozilla Executive Chairwoman Mitchell Baker confirmed that in the wake of the backlash from the revelation that new CEO and Mozilla co-founder Brendan Eich had donated to California’s gay marriage opposition effort, Proposition 8, in 2008, he has indeed stepped down.

The announcement comes after yesterday’s report that Eich repeatedly refused to comment on his donation, nor would he resign, telling The Guardian, “I don’t want to talk about my personal beliefs because I kept them out of Mozilla all these 15 years we’ve been going. I don’t believe they’re relevant.” Whether or not he thinks they’re relevant seems to be moot now, as Baker’s statement admits that the board is uncertain as to who will replace Eich, but it also celebrates the power of the Web.