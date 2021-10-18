Colin Powell, the former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff who also served as secretary of state during the presidency of George W. Bush, died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement. He was 84 years old. Powell was fully vaccinated, but he was suffering from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that weakens the body’s ability to fight infections. Fox News left that part out when discussing Powell’s death, however; instead, they continued to cast doubt on vaccine effectiveness.

“The family has made a point on their post on Facebook this morning that Colin Powell was fully vaccinated,” Fox News host Will Cain said on Monday morning. “And as Americans out there wonder what lies ahead for them and they search and they need truth moving forward, we’re seeing data from across the world. We’re seeing data from Europe, from the United Kingdom, the fully-vaccinated people are being hospitalized and fully vaccinated people are dying from COVID.” He called Powell a “very high-profile example that is going to require more truth, more truth from our government, from our health leaders as well. As we talk about this story on a day when state after state and institution after institution are pushing mandates for vaccination.”

Cain added that “everyone watching needs to be aware of limitations, and protections, that we all have all offered ourselves through this pandemic in all of this potential risk.”

Powell being an immunocompromised 84-year-old was never mentioned.

Fox News host Will Cain used the death of Colin Powell to rant against vaccines. pic.twitter.com/tOK6axF13S — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) October 18, 2021

(Via Raw Story)