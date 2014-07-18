Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

“We were replaced with who, now?” [via]

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Snow Bunny Nidalee (League of Legends) photographed by Jon.

Jack (Mass Effect) photographed by Yulia Yakovleva.

Savage Land Psylocke and Rogue photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Ken and Barbie (Toy Story 3) cosplayed by RossECobb Cosplay and Sootydragon Cosplay, photographed by Trueogre.

Poison Ivy photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Judge Smoke photographed by Random420. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Oh man, remember when Thor was a frog for awhile, then they spinned off the idea as a new character? Throg cosplayed by Vman401.

The Ambiguously Gay Duo (Saturday Night Live) photographed by Anthony Chodor.

