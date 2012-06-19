Emma Stone’s Top 10 Contributions To GIF Culture

Hands down the best thing about the highly questionable Amazing Spider-Man movie (I can’t be the only one who find the recurrence of the “small knives” line indicting, can I?) is the Emma Stone publicity tour. She’s just so darn cute. She’s like all those cliches that sound like cannibalism but actually mean something is adorable combined into one. And she gets the internet! It’s almost too much.
Last week Emma was chatting with Hollywood.com about the movie and it was all pretty standard and boring until her place in GIF culture became the topic of conversation (2:00 mark). She slyly requested not to become a GIF, so of course she became a GIF. Actually, she became multiple GIFs. The one above, and the GIF set below. The GIF wizards love her. She’s like Alison Brie sans the endowment.
In the midst of typing this up I found myself thinking, “I just want to put gravy on her, eat half of her now, and save the rest of her in my pocket for later” — and decided I should round up the most popular of Emma’s contributions to GIF culture to document for posterity. The collection that follows is like the Mila Kunis Being Adorable GIF Wall, just less RAM intensive. Enjoy, or forever be judged as a soulless weirdo.
If Alison Brie, Mila Kunis and Emma Stone ever got together, the internets would breakdown for good.
throw in Emma Watson and the universe might as well collapse
And the birth of a new universe. In the beginning there was gif, and it was good. And gif said unto web, Let there be hotness!
Looks like she’s saying hard-g “gif” and not “jiff”, which is fine by me ’cause that’s how I say it (and how it should be said, dammit)!
As far as I’m concerned we’ve all agreed the “jiff” pronunciation never happened.
I never agreed to that. GIF, rhyming with CLIFF, all the way.
I watch Jiffs in Jermany, so fuck off.
She one of the few people I would happily use the word “adorbz” to describe.
I’m usually all “TWENTY fucking slides?! Really? No way I have time to click through twenty slides!”
But after I got to the end of this it was “Thats all?”
Cool story, old man.
Call me crazy, but I like that lady. I think she’s neat.
She seems nice, and by nice I mean I wanto to eat her with a side of french fries.
Number 18 never cease to titillate my imagination, like if I had the power to teleport myself in the past, I know what would my first choice…
Since when does having a lisp equal sexy?
She’s hot, regardless of any speech impediment. To think otherwise just because of a speech impediment is a bit crazy!
WHY DID MAKING HER EYE DO THAT TURN ME ON
Fine. I’ll be the one to say it.
Emma Stone does nothing for me…
She’s so pretty and charming. I just wish all her movies besides Superbad didn’t stink.
I fucking love gingers.
I don’t think she’s super hot but she is charming as hell.