Enter The Danger Zone: Why We Need An ‘Archer’ FPS

Archer is a hit series and beloved by, well, the kind of people who play video games. And, yet, there is a total lack of Sterling Mallory Archer putting bullets in mooks on gaming platforms.
This must be remedied, and here’s why.
The Show Actually Has Great Action Sequences
What can be lost amid the hilarity of the show is the fact that it’s actually fairly dynamic, violence-wise. Archer is good at his job, at least when it comes to acts of violence, and he’s the least competent agent in ISIS short of Cyril. It lends itself to a first-person shooter in that sense, because it doesn’t have to be shoehorned in.
The Cast Makes For A Natural Multiplayer Co-Op Team
Furthermore, the cast naturally fit the roles you need for multiplayer co-op. Think about it: Lana is the sniper, Archer is a balanced character, Pam’s the melee tank who can absorb a lot of damage, Krieger is the engineer, and Cyril is the joke character who under the right circumstances gets massive damage bonuses.
The Art Style Lends Itself To Gaming
Archer is actually quite well animated, considering it’s a show about an incompetent spy agency, subtly mixing anachronisms, like the fact that everything is from the ’60s yet the technology is modern. It’s a unique world already designed, and could even be a 2D game.
You Don’t Get A Voice Cast Like This For Every Game
Really, all you need to do is imagine this married to the function keys across the top of your keyboard. But the voice cast and show’s running gags lend themselves pretty well to in-game one-liners. If, for example, Archer needs to be revived, all you really need to hear is “LAAAAANNNNNNAAAA!”
It’d Be The Rare Game That’s Actually Funny
The show has one of the strongest writing rooms in television, and unleashing it on a ten hour game would be a dream episode for many of us. It’d also be fun to see what they could do to FPS tropes, which they’d likely be prone to deconstructing just as brutally and hilariously as the spy drama.
So, game developers, have at it. And be sure to include rescuing Baboo as an objective.
Why would you put this in my head? How am I supposed to function without this now?
Pretty much.
Yeah this could really work, Archer could have a rampage meter, You’d have to deal with Rodney to upgrade your weapons, Ray would have his bionic legs (which don’t really help at all) and Burt Reynolds could be an unlockable character!
Hey, it’s about time Burt was playable.
Brett Buckley better watch out.
SUPPRESSING FIRE!!!!!
Extinguisher!
Smoke bomb!
Only if there’s a special mode where you drift cars and shock bums as Pam.
They could definitely throw some racing/driving stuff in there ala Jeu Monegasque
This. All of this.
I was thinking it should be something along the lines of Contra with cut-scenes.
I kinda want Goldeneye-esque multiplayer, though. If there’s a series that needs Goldeneye-esque multiplayer, it’s this one.
Isis HQ would be the new Stacks.
YES! This would be great. Health packs could just be booze like a full health would be a Glenlivet 18 but taking it fucks up your aim and shit because your now drunk since all you ate were gummy bears.
My only concern is how drunk the player actually is while playing the game.
This would be a game that I could not find myself “x’ ing” through the storyline segments cause they would be amazing.
Can’t wait for the downloadable hacks that would enable me to bang Lana.
Also, yes.
Also the one place where escort missions would be awesome, you would have to escort either Woodhouse (while he’s stoned out of his mind) to safety, or drive Kazak and Lana to an extraction point.
Or have a train level where you have to ‘protect’ Cheryl, but she keeps running off into all sorts of situations
I need this in my life.. would there be a level where you clean up food in ISIS? Nobody wants ants.
Honesly I’m surprised that we haven’t had at least a mod yet for an already exsisting game, if they did it in the animated style of the show it would be fantastic.
“Hold L2 to set Phrasing. Boom.”
This. Kickstarter do your thing.
This really almost need to be a sidescroller. Gotta keep the drunk meter up by grabbing bottles or your player goes into hangover mode and absorbs more damage.
I think this would be awesome if they just basically copied the Mass Effect games. Replace the Normandy with Isis HQ, the crew with Archer characters, the Mako/Hammerhead/Kodiak with Krieger’s van/Archer’s Challenger/El Camino and instead of Paragon and Renegade you have Sarcastic and…probably just sarcastic.
Or just which character you chose determined how the game played out, dialogue-wise.
I’m absolutely down with this.
Sadly there is no way they’d make it 2D. Companies always try to make it 3D with cel shading, thus robbing us of the insanely awesome Archer art. I’m not saying it *couldn’t* be done, just that it probably wouldn’t.
Punk ass bitches.
Or… a hi-res DOOM type game only with LOTS of animation! If only Uproxx had connections with someone from the show… like TJ Buford, Chi Duong, Jon Bass, Neal Holman, etc…
I modeled my Alpha Protocol character after Sterling, and had to make a lot of my own one-liners, but that would make a great Archer game.
Also, they could make a terrific adventure game out of it. A beautiful 2D Curse of Monkey Island style adventure game, told in episodic format. And now I have a nerdboner.
I also thought adventure game. That could work really well.
Seeing as how nobody’s mentioned it, the image in the article is taken directly from IMFDB at [www.imfdb.org]. The picture was taken by funkychinaman, an IMFDB site and forum admin.
Next time, credit your source.
I found the image on Google Images. And to be blunt, the image credit goes to the show, not the person who screencapped it.
To be blunt, it’s still considered polite to credit the site that such photos comes from. Simply taking images without any form of credit to the person who took them or the site that he took them for is a serious breach of etiquette, and your rude response only makes you look even worse.
OK, you win. I will give credit to the art team that animated the show, and id Software, who created Doom. You know, the people who actually created the elements in the image.
I am sure, since you are so sincerely concerned with proper credit and that you’re not concern trolling AT ALL, that you will happily go back to the wiki you linked and do the same.
Somebody’s been reading my dream journal.
The very accusation is ridiculous, sir.
…OK, fine, yes, but that has nothing to do with this.
Just don’t try to re-create the bird with teeth. Unless you have truly great glue-work, I’ll [maybe] see right through it.
TAKE ALL MY MONEY
Lana would be a terrible sniper, they call her spray and prey for a reason, so I’d think she’d work better as a short range sub machine gun/assault rifle hybrid.
And yet, she’s the one with the counter-sniper training!
I’d buy the shit out of the game.
LOL… The Archer video game was called No One Lives Forever, starring Cate Archer. Funny fact, Archer is shown on FX network. NOLF was published by Fox Interactive. The original protagonist from NOLF was a male character named Archer. Who aped who?
Mini-games should include some of the following:
Krieger’s Lab, a Tapper style game where you have to collect random parts to (re)construct a cyborg or his girlfriend’s holographic generator.
Cook the Books with Cyril, hack passwords and adjust funds to cover Archer’s expense reports before timer runs out and Mallory finds out.
Brett Buckley’s Adventure, a Frogger style mini-game where Brett needs to make it across an office to get to the copier while avoiding injury in a crossfire shootout.
But Brett being a bullet magnet is the only reason he’s there!
This idea is fucking brilliant.
This needs to happen ASAP. The opening scene needs to be Archer waking up next to a dead hooker with a ping pong paddle mark on her ass.