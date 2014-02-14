10 Celebrities With Porn Backgrounds Who Prove There Could Be Hope For Teen Mom Farrah Abraham

You just wipe those porn tears out of your eyes, Farrah Abraham. Plenty of Hollywood stars have done porno films, then denied they did a porno film and then tried to sue the porno film company. It’s a classic Tinseltown tale, one that more often than not (okay, maybe just occasionally) ends in a flourishing clothed film career.
Ditch that Christian parenting book idea — trust me, nobody is taking your parenting advice — and invest some of that Vivid sex tape money on acting classes. Just look at these movie stars who were at one time boning on screen just like you!
Shea from Game of Thrones…
The fact that she’s not on here invalidates the list. Probably the best, acting wise, and definitely did the dirtiest on screen stuff.
Dilara
was Alyson Hannigan’s facial vid even considered for this list?
Thank You, Sir. Take All Of My Internet Points, You Deserve It.
Fake. I want my points back.
@Anom I like the 36 minutes of “research time” between those two posts…
If you’re going to include Red Shoe Diaries, then you have to include Tom Hanks from the movie Bachelor Party.
“Cock a doodle do…” for the Farmer’s Daughters is a phenomenal tagline to a Grindhouse movie.
I used to tape Red Shoe Diaries all the time when I was 12-14 years old (1996-1998, no internet porn for me at the time). I must’ve seen a good 15 episodes and I can say for sure that Duchovny never did anything more than open and close the episodes…when he’d read a letter someone sent him and it would fade into the characters in the story.
Yeah, this list is full of holes (*plays slide whistle*). Duchovny was in the bookends for the Red Shoe Diaries series. There was a RSD movie that started it all which had him doing the softcore business. I guess you could call it the origin story for the series. I’m sorry I know that but I did grow up pre-internet porn so cable had to do.
To dig myself deeper, Red Shoe Diaries was directed by Zalman King who was also responsible in some form (writing, producing, or directing) for 9 & 1/2 Weeks, Wild Orchid, Two Moon Junction, and Delta of Venus. All late night cable Softcore staples. When he was young King sorta resembled Duchovny about the time they made Red Shoe Diaries. Doubt his casting was a coincidence.
I think Sasha Grey did some porn.
Oh that’s funny, cause she never mentions it.
So what! I used to be in porn all the time in college.
Sure the girls didn’t know they were being filmed and I didn’t get paid (unless you count high fives from my roommates), but it was porn nonetheless. It ain’t no thang.
No biggie … no pun intended.
What pun is that?
Stallone looks like Frodo in that pic
that fat kid from project x too…
How is Matt Leblanc on this list?