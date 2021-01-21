Fox and Friends kicked off the first full day of Joe Biden‘s presidency by suddenly becoming very concerned about the COVID-19 vaccination distribution issues, after months of defending Donald Trump‘s failed attempts to curb the pandemic. Host Steve Doocy was particularly incensed with Amazon after the company wrote a letter to the Biden administration shortly after the inauguration and offered its services to speed up the vaccine distribution process.

“We are prepared to leverage our operations, IT, & communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts,” Amazon’s Consumer Services CEO Dave Clark wrote on Wednesday (via NBC News). “Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort.”

In an angry rant, Doocy criticized Amazon for waiting until Biden took office to help with vaccine distribution. “Can you imagine if Amazon stepped up a month and a half ago and offered to do this, how many millions more people would be vaccinated today?” the Fox and Friends host asked. Ainsley Einhardt also chimed in to say, “It makes me sad, actually.”

You can watch the Fox and Friends segment below:

Fox & Friends is table-slamming Outraged that 4,000 Americans are dying of COVID-19 every day but Amazon didn't "step up" earlier to help distribute vaccines. Quite the complaint coming from former de facto presidential advisers who cheered Trump through pandemic mismanagement. pic.twitter.com/TEPsfS4D9M — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 21, 2021

However, Doocy and the rest of the Fox and Friends hosts’ stance says nothing of how the Trump administration reportedly didn’t have a vaccine distribution plan, which has left Biden’s COVID team with the unenviable task of starting at square one. “There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch,” a source told CNN. It could easily be argued that Amazon didn’t wait to offer assistance in an effort to undermine Trump, and the company simply waited for an administration that would actually do something.

(Via Bobby Lewis on Twitter)