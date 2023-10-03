On Tuesday, Kevin McCarthy’s stint as Speaker of the House ended it as it began: in abject humiliation. After less than 10 months on the job, a vote to oust him, brought on by his mortal enemy Matt Gaetz, ended in triumph. House Democrats sided with a slim cabal of MAGA hardliners, bringing the final vote to 216 versus 210. What happens next is anybody’s guess. But for now, a lot of people, including Democrats, aren’t exactly verklempt.

Vote to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House Succeeds: 216-210 “The office of Speaker of the House is hereby declared vacant” pic.twitter.com/abEGbZdCxQ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 3, 2023

McCarthy made dubious history: He’s the first Speaker to ever be removed in the 234 years the House of Representatives has existed.

And it's official. Kevin McCarthy makes history as the first person to be removed as Speaker. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 3, 2023

There was another record McCarthy broke: He had the shortest Speaker stint since Michael C. Kerr, who served from December 1976 through August 1876, when he died of TB.

If McCarthy goes down today he will have had the shortest Speakership since Michael C. Kerr (December 1875-August 1876). He died of tuberculosis. pic.twitter.com/NEAQIOAgR0 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 3, 2023

You did it Kevin. Historic! https://t.co/VDuO86avI8 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 3, 2023

The historic moment was sealed by now-acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry, who sent McCarthy off with a very angry slamming of the gavel.

The Rep. Patrick McHenry gavel slam …. pic.twitter.com/TV1VGbkT7Y — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 3, 2023

Things seemed bad for McCarthy even before the final vote had concluded.

Someone from Capitol Hill staff just came through the House speaker's lobby to tell reporters they can't get between the speaker and his security detail when McCarthy leaves the chamber. To which a reporter asked, "What if he's not speaker anymore?" — Jim Puzzanghera (@JimPuzzanghera) October 3, 2023

Perhaps it wasn’t wise for McCarthy to trash Democrats on Face the Nation Sunday, shortly after they helped him avert a government shutdown.

Still can’t get over this clip. Not that Democrats were inclined to help McCarthy but shitting on them on the cusp of a vote to save his job is so unbelievably dumb https://t.co/LFI1iI3MnY — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) October 3, 2023

Some reflected on the brevity of McCarthy’s tenure as Speaker.

Kevin McCarthy served as speaker for approximately 27 Scaramuccis. pic.twitter.com/k1sqL7Cve9 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 3, 2023

Nancy Pelosi served 2,920 days as Speaker. Kevin McCarthy lasted 270 days as Speaker. That's 27 scaramuccis or 0.093 of a pelosi. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) October 3, 2023

Others pointed out that McCarthy was the latest person to be destroyed by siding with Donald Trump.

Now I don’t know if you’ve heard this theory or not but some people say that every person who comes into close contact and associates himself with Donald Trump has a terrible outcome.#ETTD — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 3, 2023

Well, McCarthy, was getting to be Speaker for nine months worth doing this? pic.twitter.com/sQGu0ypyrd — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 3, 2023

There were lots and lots of jokes.

Kevin McCarthy looking for a fire alarm to pull right now. — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) October 3, 2023

Republicans should be forced to carry Kevin McCarthy to term, even if it endangers the life of the party. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) October 3, 2023

House Republicans thank Kevin McCarthy for his service as Speaker: pic.twitter.com/IujEswV5Ll — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 3, 2023

You're allowed to smoke in bars again while there's no Speaker of the House — kleinman.bsky.social (@BobbyBigWheel) October 3, 2023

Kevin, We Hardly Knew Ye. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 3, 2023

Kevin McCarthy ends his speakership they way he began it: by losing the vote in humiliating fashion — Benari (@BenariLee) October 3, 2023

Still, some took McCarthy’s ouster badly.

There is a group of House Rs huddled and praying on the House floor Rep. Ann Wagner appears to be crying — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 3, 2023

That includes other GOP representatives, who proved again that today’s Republican Party is in shambles.

Chip Roy goes after Gaetz: “You want to come at me and call me a RINO you can kiss my ass! You go around talking your big game and thumping your chest on Twitter. Come in my office and have a debate mother —-!” pic.twitter.com/mk6Qv6PfC6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 3, 2023

Some wondered if there would be footage of McCarthy moving his stuff out of his Speaker office.

DMs open for clip of McCarthy moving his shit out of the Speaker’s office! — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 3, 2023

Others reflected on who would replace him.

Elise Stefanik and her decorator are looking over McCarthy's office and getting ready to redecorate. After the vote, they'll head over to Home Goods to pick up some rustic-chic farmhouse decore and a faux-tin sign that says "Live Laugh Lie." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 3, 2023

And then there was McCarthy himself, whose tweet from Sunday night, daring House members to vote him out, has not aged particularly well.