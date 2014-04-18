Meme Watch: Awkward Moment Seal Is Taking The Internet By Storm Because We’ve All Been There

04.18.14 8 Comments

It’s not 2011 anymore and the meme game is a tough one to crack. There’s seemingly an advice animal or scumbag so and so for every new experience you may encounter. So when a fancy new Awkward Moment Seal starts making waves people take notice, and suddenly r/AdviceAnimals is chocked full of new entries to the point that all the other entries are different memes commenting on the new one.

The moral of the story is I’ve spent way too much of my day looking at seal memes and reactions to seal memes. Regardless, these are pretty funny because we’ve all been there. Also: Dat Seal Face. Enjoy some of the best so far.

