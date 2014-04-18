Meme Watch: Awkward Moment Seal Is Taking The Internet By Storm Because We’ve All Been There

It’s not 2011 anymore and the meme game is a tough one to crack. There’s seemingly an advice animal or scumbag so and so for every new experience you may encounter. So when a fancy new Awkward Moment Seal starts making waves people take notice, and suddenly r/AdviceAnimals is chocked full of new entries to the point that all the other entries are different memes commenting on the new one.
The moral of the story is I’ve spent way too much of my day looking at seal memes and reactions to seal memes. Regardless, these are pretty funny because we’ve all been there. Also: Dat Seal Face. Enjoy some of the best so far.
If you’re going to buy a plunger, always throw in a cheap shower curtain and a tooth brush holder, or some other cheap bathroom stuff. Bam. Now it just looks like you moved.
Oh god that “say bye then keep walking in the same direction” one used to happen to me all the time on campus in college. I’d always slow down til they were like 30 steps ahead
It’s just the same stuff Socially Awkward Penguin all over again.
Seals are way more awkward than penguins.
I hated waking up first @ friends house first. only at a young age tho
Yeah, after that I just saw it as a good opportunity to roam around and steal their stuff.
They should make a awkward seal moment one thats …”when someone friend requests you and you dont like them”