When it comes to Kung Fu movies, fans of the genre can be incredibly opinionated on what is and isn’t a good martial arts flick. Personally, I’m more of a Bloodsport and American Ninja guy — probably because they were on TV every weekend in the early 90s — but I realize these are not considered “good” martial arts movies. Luckily, for those that want a well-choreographed Hong Kong classic, Netflix has some of Bruce Lee and Jet Li’s best work available for streaming. There’s also some pretty good low-budget stuff that’s made the cut as well. So without wasting any more time, here are the 12 highest rated Kung Fu movies on Netflix, as rated by you the user.
Ip Man 4.3 stars out of 2,799,289 ratings
Based on the life of Bruce Lee’s master, Yip Man, the movie won over Hong Kong film critics and audiences with its story of the Wing Chun master’s life during the second Second Sino-Japanese War in the 1930s. The film has some of the best martial arts movie action of the last decade, but also delivers an engaging narrative of Japan’s occupation of Hong Kong at the time. The martial arts choreography by Sammo Hung helped the movie garner 12 Hong Kong film awards including “Best Picture” and “Best Action Choreography.” Rotten Tomatoes 93, IMDB 8.1
Ip Man 2 4.3 stars out of 1,976,334 ratings
Confident that Ip Man would find success, producer Raymond Wong and director Wilson Yip announced their plans for a sequel before Ip Man had even been released in Chinese theaters. As far as sequels go, Ip Man 2 does its predecessor justice with actor Donnie Yen reprising the lead role that sees the martial arts master navigating through Hong Kong which has come under British rule following WWII. The movie has an incredible fight scene with Ip squaring off in the ring against one of Britain’s top boxers, and briefly touches on a young Bruce Lee’s introduction to the Wing Chun master. Rotten Tomatoes 84, IMDB 7.6
Blood and Bone 4.1 stars out of 743,742 ratings
2009 was a good year for martial arts action star Michael Jai White. He gave us the incredibly funny blaxploitation spoof, Black Dynamite, then followed it up with the knuckle-busting Blood and Bone. The premise has been featured in too many movies to count — an ex-con has to honor a promise to a dead friend, ass kicking ensues — but it’s one of the better low-budget martial arts films out there, and the camera work in the fight scenes is done well enough to make up for a clichéd plot. Rotten Tomatoes 72, IMDB 6.7
The Legend is Born: Ip Man 4.1 stars out of 472,381 ratings
This is the third film in the Ip franchise, though technically it’s a stand alone as the movie has no connection to the previous films’ director or lead actor. Still, even with Dennis To taking over for Donnie Yen as Ip, Legend has managed to win over Ip Man’s audience, somewhat. The film works as a prequel to the first two films, with some of the actors returning, but in different roles which is a bit confusing. The action is still there, but the story of Ip falling in love doesn’t have a chance to fully develop mostly due to the substandard acting. Rotten Tomatoes 60, IMDB 7.1
Way of the Dragon 4.1 stars out of 300,807 ratings
This is the movie that brought Hong Kong’s martial arts superstar Bruce Lee and rising American action star Chuck Norris together. It’s also Lee’s sole directorial effort. The plot follows Bruce Lee traveling to Italy to help out a friend whose restaurant is being targeted by the local mafia. The mafia has its own secret weapon though — yep, Chuck Norris — pre-Stetson hat, of course. The movie’s score is reminiscent of Sergio Leon’s spaghetti westerns and has some incredible fight scenes, one in particular with Lee pulling a brutal move and ripping out Chuck Norris’ chest hair. Rotten Tomatoes 87, IMDB 7.3
Donnie Yen is the fuckin man, man.
Yes, yes he is.
Yes, yes he is.
The Ip Man movies are great, but the cartoonish villainy of the British imperialists in #2 is amazing.
Thanks for this post! Its hard to find good kung fu movies on netflix. Ong Bok I have to say is fantastic! If you don’t care on story and just want to watch straight up cool fighting this is it! The sequels suck though. Favorite one is Enter The Dragon!
Well, looks like its gonna be a very violent weekend for me.
I’ve seen some, but not all, of these. My favorite thing in martial arts movies is training. Which one of these has the best/most training?
Ip Man is all about a teacher looking for students, so there’s a good bit of training in it if I remember right.
Is 36th Chamber of Shaolin on Netflix? That movie is one of my favorites, largely due to it being about 75% training. I particularly love it when, and they did this a lot in old school kung fu flicks, the eccentric old teacher is having his pupil do unusual or extremely strenuous and tedious exercises. The pupil, inevitably, tries to cheat the teacher and either only pretends to do the exercises or tries to sneak away when the teacher looks like he’s napping. Of course, the teacher knows what’s up the whole time and winds up beating the shit out of the pupil, often times while still lying down or smoking a pipe or whatever. Classic. That gag works on me every time. Every. Single. Time.
Check out Muay Thai Warrior…..such a bad-ass movie.
Japanese samurai becomes a thai fighter….
Very underrated!
Also the Raid and the Raid 2 were great, but not yet on Netflix..
My biggest problem with this list is that not enough of the movies involve someone practicing doing splits, then working those splits into fights later in the movie.
Because splits.
Master of the Flying Guillotine is my favorite kung fu movie, unfortunately it’s too badass for netflix.
The two Donnie Yen Ip Man have some amazing choreography. I’ll still go back from time to time and watch that 10 man fight in the first one. So brutal. Also of course if you haven’t seen the Bruce Lee movies, you should. Doesn’t get better than Bruce
I wish they’d stream some Zhang Yimou stuff. He’s my absolute favorite in the wuxia style.
Instead of the less than superior Ip Man sequels (especially The Final Fight), I’d go with The Man From Nowhere (100% Rotten Tomatoes), Legend of the Drunken Master (as Verbal suggested), The Warlords (Jet Li, Andy Lau from Shaolin), The Good, The Bad, The Weird (kung-fu western action/comedy), Supercop (one of Jackie Chan’s best, along with Michelle Yeoh), and Little Big Soldier (a Jackie Chan action/comedy where Chan actually plays against type as a soldier who’s not very good at martial arts)
I love me some Supercop. It’s just goofy enough and it had Michelle Yeoh. Michelle Yeoh is the best.
How are you gonna mention a Jackie Chan action/comedy without bringing up Rumble in the Bronx?
I always loved the gang member that looks like Ben Stiller with a headband and goatee. “Ay, que pasa?”
I’m not a big martial arts fan but, since I don’t use Netflix, I have to assume that none of the following are on Netflix, since I know classics when I see them:
Enter The Dragon
Drunken Master
Police Story
Fist of Legend
Kill Bill vol. 1
The Protector
Jackie Chan’s First Strike/Rumble in the Bronx (tie)
Operation Condor
Street Fighter (Sonny Chiba)
Kickboxer
Kill Bill was, as was Police Story, Legend of Drunken Master, and I believe Operation Condor. Not sure about the rest.
The Protector isn’t, says the guy who searched for it last night.
Rumble in the Bronx has great fight scenes, if you can get past how its clearly not filmed anywhere near NYC.
Mountain peaks in the background of the city? Yeah, no.
goddamn otto man, you beat me to it. I grew up watching that and drunken master. I still like to refer to my moms brother as “unkoow”
fuck i need to find that VHS soon
@Otto Man and @stevehandjobs saw Rumble in the Bronx in theaters, first full experience of Jackie Chan. Think I held my breath most of the movie at how shocked I was.
That first Ong Bak movie is fucking amazing. If you haven’t seen it, DO IT. Klingon approved.
Before the Raid films, this was by far my favorite. Just, wow.
As Dub_C said up above, Donnie Yen is the shit. I don’t know if they are on Netflix still, but if you want to see some more of him and his insane abilities, check out Dragon, Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen, and Iron Monkey 2. All of them are a bit of a treat.
Co-sign all of this. Dragon was surprisingly great.
Iron Monkey 2 is awesome. That movie has some hilariously cartoonish villains.
Iron Monkey 2! yes! haha so corny but so much fist to face style!
“KIIIIIIIIILL THOOOOOOSE EEEEVIIIIIL BASTAAAAAAAAAAAAARDS!”
Dragon was so weird, but the beginning of it all is just very awesome.
Not really Kung Fu, but close enough:
District B13 is fucking parkour paradise.
Oh, Shaolin Soccer is worth it too — not as good as Kung Fu Hustle, but solid.
The makeup on the female character always weirds me out.
Yeah, that was just … wrong.
Poor actress had to go from a skin disease, to an 80s whore outfit, to a bald cap.
I’m not sure if it’s still on Netflix, but Dynamite Warrior is fantastic. It stars the evil crow warriors from Ong Bak 2/3 as a sort of Robin Hood+Cowboy+Wizard who uses fireworks and Muay Thai to fight cattle rustlers.
I’m canceling my sub unless they get crippled masters.
the guy with shoulder-arms cracked me up as a kid.
now hes like 70 and i hear that there is a sequel-esque porno in the works
The Crippled Masturbators
@stevehandjobs it would only make sense that you of all people bring us this info.
No The Last Dragon? *pouts*
Sorry to be that guy but the cut of Red Cliff on Netflix is the theatrical cut, which cuts the film from 4.8 hours to about 2 and a half.
Unless Netflix took it down, 13 Assassins should be on this list. Amazing Kung fu movie.
TOTAL MASSACRE!
I was thinking the same thing. No Jackie Chan at all which is weird. I blame Brett Ratner and Chris Tucker.
based on highest ratings. Haven’t checked, but if it’s rating aren’t that high then it wouldn’t appear.
Soooooo many Ip Man movies, it’s amazing to see his legend and how big it is.
Red Cliff was boring as well as some of the worst CGI ever place on screen. Do not waste your time.
This list is relevant to my interests.
Netflix needs to get The Raid: Redemption
It’s probably not on Netflix, but I’m going to watch me some Eight Diagram Pole Fighter tonight. One of my favorite Run Run Shaw flicks.
The one series that should be on Netflix is Once Upon a Time in China. Specially the sequel, which had Jet Li and Donnie Yen together with Yuen Woo-Ping delivering some of the best set pieces in modern kung fun films.
So then Ip man is like the Wolverine of Hong Kong. Got it.
Riki-Oh.
I actually need to see if that is on Netflix.
Because too much wire fighting.
Fearless is one of the best martial arts movies to come out the past decade, not only for its fight choreography, but with the philosophy behind martial arts it teaches. The scene where Jet Li compares different ways tea is prepared and competition between martial artists is pure brilliance.
Ip man…..shaolin temple…fist of fury…..are my fovorite movies