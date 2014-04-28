The Movie Adaptation Of The Not Yet Released ‘Watch Dogs’ Has Its Writers

Watch Dogs, Ubisoft’s open world game about super rad hackers isn’t even out yet, but that isn’t stopping Sony pictures from moving full steam ahead on a movie adaptation. Granted, the game looks pretty good, and Hollywood loves making movies about hackers and exploding cars and whatnot, but still, don’t count your multimedia franchises before they’ve hatched, ya know?

Well anyways, Sony has tapped Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese to pen the Watch Dogs movie. They wrote Zombieland! Um, as well as G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Clifford’s Really Big Movie and Cruel Intentions 3, so this could go in any number of directions.

No word yet on who will star in the Watch Dogs flick, but Ubisoft and Sony snagged Tom Hardy for the upcoming Splinter Cell movie and Michael Fassbender for Assassin’s Creed, so I have a feeling they’re browsing around at the British Hunks store as we speak.

via /Film