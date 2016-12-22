‘NBA 2K17’ Released One Of Its Biggest Roster Updates Yet

Getty Image

The fine folks over at Operation Sports managed to get their hands on the latest roster update for NBA 2K17, and the general consensus seems to be that the ‘NBA 2K’ crew got this round of updates right.

This data is of particular interest to us here at Dime because we’ve already covered the greatest players in NBA 2K history, the most underrated players in NBA 2K17, and the most unfairly low rated players in NBA 2K17, as well as a simulations of the entire 2016-17 NBA season, the future of the 2016 NBA draft class, and the rest of LeBron James’ career, so any tweak of the NBA 2K17 ratings could have an lasting impact on any future simulations.

Via Operation Sports:

Atlanta Hawks

Dennis Schroder: 81 OVR (+4)

Kent Bazemore: 75 OVR (-2)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 75 OVR (+3)

Kyle Korver: 74 OVR (-2)

Malcolm Delaney: 74 OVR (+2)

Mike Muscala: 74 OVR (+3)

Kris Humphries: 73 OVR (-1)