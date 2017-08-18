Getty/Netflix

Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix)

In addition to the phenomenal Netflix wrestling series GLOW, comedian and actor Marc Maron has also been working on a new stand-up special for the streaming giant. Little is known about Too Real, but during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Maron revealed the new hour would premiere Tuesday, September 5th. “That’s my problem,” he joked when Fallon asked whether or not he actually kept things “too real” in his everyday life. Considering the pair’s opening conversation about the American president whose last name rhymes with “lump,” chances are that’s a definite “yes.”