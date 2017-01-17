Five Ways Technology Has Fueled America’s Love Affair With The Game Of Football

Football is a thrilling sport filled with hard hits, tight spirals, and ridiculous end-zone celebrations. While there have been tweaks to the rules over the last decade, though, the elements of how the game is played haven’t changed much. The technology that delivers this sport — and especially the Big Game — to the world, however, have changed drastically. And for the better.

Now, crushing blows make you cringe and dazzling OBJ-like plays make your eyes widen as you get lost in the battle thanks to the latest at-home technology like 4K Ultra-HD TVs. But seeing the game is about more than seeing the game. It’s also about the stats, the multiple angles you see on your new screen and getting a closer look to see if your team really failed to get control of the ball on a 4th and long heave. In short, America’s gridiron love affair is strengthened by the presentation elements that technology has brought into our homes.

With that in mind, here are five ways technology has improved the game of football.

5. John Madden And His Telestrator

From 1979-2008, nothing brought an NFL game home more than when former player/coach/grown man-child, John Madden used TV telestrator technology to tag up your television with handwriting worse than a doctor to break down the Xs and Os. His off-the-cuff tangents were the true gift, though. Like that time he taught us all what happens when two Gatorade buckets really love each other.

