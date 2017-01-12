Peter Berg has done a terrible thing. Not because he’s made a terrible movie — that would’ve been better — but because he’s made a movie just good enough that the valid criticisms of it are inevitably going to be dismissed by half the country as your usual blame-America-first nitpicking. It’s not: These nits we pick are important. But Berg, in his competent filmmaking and quotient of self-awareness, has made all but certain we’ll be drowned out by a chorus of “Yeah, but it was entertaining, wasn’t it?!”
It was, and we’re worse for it. Patriots Day, Berg’s film about the Boston Marathon bombing of 2013, has the general tone of a boot-up-your-ass anthem, but Berg has sanded down many of the most openly bellicose and meatheaded edges until it’s something akin to a Toby Keith song even your neo-liberal aunt can enjoy. The same sentiment, with a catchier chorus, cleverer lyrics, and a hashtag.
It feels like Berg learned something from The Kingdom (which is otherwise a better movie), where even the ol’ “pre-tragedy utopia” scenes, where everything “before” gets bathed in golden light and filled with everyday expressions of familial love, are subdued a little here. Sure, Mark Wahlberg’s character, homicide detective Tommy Saunders, bickers cutely with his loving wife (played by Michelle Monaghan) and goes into his man cave to look at baseball cards before bed. (Some day we need to talk about using stunted manhood to humanize our figures of lethal authority.) Sure, a pair of runners, played by Chris O’Shea and Rachel Brosnahan, engage in some moony, semi-expository pillow talk about what people do on Patriots Day. “Either run, watch the runners, or cheer for the Sox.”
Then he happily corrects her outsider’s pronunciation. (“Sawks.” “Sox.” “Saawks.” “Soox?” “Saaaawks.”) Mostly pretty lame, but in an expected way, and without the usual excess of characters playing cutely with their kids that usually characterizes such sequences.
And anyway, it’s after the bombings occur and the manhunt begins that the movie really hits its stride. Berg is pretty great at building suspense, and in depicting the days between the explosion and Dzokar Tsarnaev’s capture, he uses a trick I’ve long advocated in biopics and based-on-true-events movies: He mixes in actual surveillance footage of the bombers with his recreation. Traditionally, directors have been afraid that audiences would be put off by one character represented two different ways, a fear I suspect is massively overstated. (It worked just fine in American Splendor and Narcos.) But in Patriots Day’s case, it helps that the real footage of Dzokar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev is just grainy enough that the difference between actors Alex Wolffe and Themo Melikidze and the real thing is almost seamless.
That Berg shows you exactly which gaps he’s filling in during this stretch of the story makes the film more open source. It’s easier to lose yourself when you have a better idea which parts are made up. And anyway, the real footage of the Tsarnaevs is eerie in a way a more fictional recreation could never do justice (not that Berg doesn’t amp up the eeriness by adding unsettling music). I’ve often avoided movie versions of real recent news events, assuming no value could come of polluting something fresh in my mind with the Hollywoodized version, but the truth is, Patriots Day, at least during the manhunt sequence, had me on the edge of my seat.
Berg depicts Dzokar Tsarnaev as a sort of dumb stoner, a conspiracy-minded, the government’s-lyin’-to-you-maaaan college kid (at one point he and his brother explain to a hostage that the US government faked 9/11 to disparage Muslims) — who’s in over his head, and duty-bound to his more fanatical brother. Is this familiar narrative the truth? I don’t know, but the movie makes it seem believable enough based on the available facts — that Dzokar was a backwards hat-sporting dorm drug dealer, etc. It’s a compelling dynamic between the two, regardless — the self-serious, screwup-prone fanatic and his too-casual younger brother, wanting to drive a Mercedes and asking their hostage if his car has bluetooth so he can listen to his music during the getaway. He’s a materialistic, chillbro knucklehead, basically. Yet the one of them who still manages to be the more competent terrorist.
Berg, unabashed uniform groupie that he is, doesn’t entirely shy away from depicting police as occasionally incompetent, to his credit. You might argue this is impossible to avoid when the manhunt in question includes a well-publicized friendly fire incident, and is almost certainly underplayed considering police fired 300 rounds of ammunition at two guys with one handgun between them and still managed to let one of them get away. But Berg depicts the police more as salt-of-the-Earth blue collar types doing their best in a bad situation, relatable in their occasional f*ckups, than as militarized, trigger happy-cowboys. I imagine the truth is somewhere closer to the middle, but Berg’s version is reasonably compelling, and just fair enough. You certainly can’t argue that there weren’t some heroic cops present that day, especially the one who tackled the guy (Jeffrey Pugliese) he thought had a bomb strapped to him. (This is to say nothing of the comedic element of the bad guys getting run over by his own brother during the getaway and “dragged 20 0r 30 feet,” classic).
The Mighty Feklahr was certain this movie was just going to be 2 hours of Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edleman spiking footballs into terrorists testes whilst screaming “#BostonStrong” and/or “DEEZ NUTS!” Do these yIntaghs even revenge fantasy porn, bro? Guy’cha!
Silliness aside, even Dirty Harry once chucked his badge into a body of water when he felt that the principles it represented held him back from “getting the job done”. It is doubtful this movie has the same self-awareness. In fact, it probably just perpetuated the image/notion that white Americans don’t give a flying fiddle dee dee about non-whites, a message that probably doesn’t need reinforcing in 2017.
Patriots don’t go rogue, they change the rules.
Nice review, Vince. Re: the footnote – didn’t the dormmates in question try to erase or destroy a computer to hide info from authorities?
Yeah, I believe the story is they spoke to him post attack, he asked them to destoy some evidence, they tried to, and then they lied to an FBI agent (which is a felony).
@Leatmoaf – They got caught trying to destroy evidence.
They did. They also erased texts and emails from their mobile devices that had evidence they had more than a cursory knowledge of his plans/ideas.
The best part is when they go to erase the guy’s browser history and there are two consecutive entries that go:
-how to make a bong online
-how to make a BOMB online
yeah… I’m ok with those dudes being in prison/deported. But I do agree with the major point that Vince is making, namely that the easiest path to fascism is by justifying the ends with the means. I dunno, I don’t want to put words in your mouth, Vince. I’m saving that space for other things.
justifying means with the ends…. whatever!
I’ve been a Berg apologist since Friday Night Lights. The Kingdom and the Rundown were dope. Battleship and Ballers…eh, not so much.
I’m not gonna die on the hill of defending Ballers, but I watched every episode of that show.
Ditto. I’m also painfully aware of its shortcomings. I chalk it up to the Rock being off the charts charismatic and my predilection for athlete porn.
Eh, I just don’t care about that shit. You called it entertaining and well put together, that’s all I need. It’s a peter berg movie, I’m not expecting some left leaning nuanced portrayal of the struggle between the rights of citizens and the need to catch the terrorists.
Calling this insidious seems a bit over the top and ridiculous, and I think Berg would give you a wedgie while calling you a pansy for saying something like that.
USA! GO SAWX!
I’d like to see Berg try. Vince would just use some sweet jitz move to pin him to the ground, then fart in his face his designer butthole.
“Eh, I just don’t care about that shit. You called it entertaining and well put together, that’s all I need.”
Ding ding ding! You win the first idiot to say the exact thing I said you were going to say sweepstakes.
Kind of hilarious that a guy with the username “dissidant” is in reality a completely subservient fuckwit to authoritarian fascism.
I don’t really get your use of “neo-liberal aunt”. I’d be pedantic and explain how ‘neo-liberal’ is commonly used, but I know you know that, so I’ll just wait for an explanation.
I’d like to see an interview with Berg where someone asks him point blank about the “no miranda” bit, and whether it’s artistic exposition vs. tacit support.
I would too, but I’d almost guarantee he’d say it was merely depiction. And if it was the only such moment in the film I’d find that answer believable.
The thing is – we all know that EVERY police organization in the country is rife with overcompensating chuckleheads who would exchew Miranda in a heartbeat to bust heads, especially in the case of a manhunt for a terrorist on the loose. So if he depicted it as if they follwed all protocols as intended – it might be less alienating for those of us with a functioning social conscience, but it also wouldn’t be very realistic, either.
*eschew. jesus I suck.
Feds vs Massholes sounds like an Asylum feature I’d watch.
I’M TAWMMY SAUNDAHS, THE SHAWT AHMS O’THE LAW
Verbal wins once again.
@Verbal Kunt goddamn it, it was RIGHT THERE and I didn’t see it!
HEY DJOHKAH – SAY HI TO YAH 72 VIRGINS FOAH ME, CUZ YOAH GUNNA GET THE GAS CHAMBAH, CHIEF.
Hey they have the “you ain’t got shit” line in the trailers and it’s presented in a bad ass way that kind of makes me sick which I’m sad is actually what happens in the movie and wasn’t twisted for the trailer.
Also the “we need to love each” line in the movie is covered with a bunch of cops pulling out their guns and I’m not sure if it’s meant to be ironic but it’s hilarious they used that image