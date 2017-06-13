After the intense unveiling of Call of Duty: WW2‘s multiplayer at E3 2017, fans had questions. A lot of questions. Sledgehammer Games is promising a return to greatness for CoD, and that’s coming with a return to the war that started it all while looking forward with quite a few tweaks to CoD‘s tried and true gameplay as well as some needed innovations.

Studio head Michael Condrey sat down for a live stream Q&A to explain exactly what we’re getting out of the return to World War 2, and promised “boots on the ground” which he said was strategic gun on gun action, something that would bring the series back to what made it great. (No more jet packs.) Here’s what we learned.

Kill Streaks

We saw a plane dropping a bomb in the multiplayer trailer, and now that’s been confirmed as (one of) the ways to dominate your opponents. Like previous games in the series, you’ll be able to call in recon and other benefits to your team.

War Mode