How Good Is Game Of Thrones, Really? | Ask Alan

‘Call Of Duty: WWII’ Reveals Nazi Zombies In A Comic-Con 2017 Trailer

#Call Of Duty #Zombies #Video Games
Senior Contributor
07.21.17

With every Call of Duty game, there will be a second game, where you kill zombies. And, now that we’re back to World War II in the upcoming Call of Duty WWII, the Nazi Zombies are back. Boy howdy are they ever back, and that leaked trailer we saw was just a taste.

Sledgehammer knows horror. While it’s best known for Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare, the studio’s founders got their start on EA’s survival horror franchise Dead Space, so they know all about what it takes to make stuff gross and scary. In fact, they claim this co-op mode will feel a lot like EA’s much missed tales of Isaac Clarke. That seems to be in full effect in this trailer, which admittedly is not exactly breaking that much new ground. You’ve got your insane Nazi “doctor”(played by horror legend Udo Kier), your zombies, your small town straight out of an old horror movie, we’ve seen this.

It’s really a question of atmosphere, and that’s something this trailer has in spades. The zombies are suitably gross, the monsters are suitably monstrous, and the shadows are inky and creepy. We’ll see if it’s got more than just atmosphere when it arrives November 3rd.

(Via Activision)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Call Of Duty#Zombies#Video Games
TAGScall of dutyCOMIC-CON 2017nazi zombiesvideo gamesZombies

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP