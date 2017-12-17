Rockstar Games

Since Grand Theft Auto V took over the video game world over four years ago, fans of Rockstar Games’ flagship franchise have wondered how it ties into Rockstar’s other flagship franchise: Red Dead Redemption. Since GTA V‘s Los Santos is a sprawling land covering much of “California,” it comes with a dense history that’s implied if not outright revealed through its many missions. There’s a lot of interconnecting plotlines, family trees, and businesses in the weird world of Rockstar, but direct ties to RDR have never really been proven.

That is, until a crew of resourceful data miners The Guru Team (the same sleuths that solved the years-old UFO mystery), found a note in the game code leading players on a scavenger hunt across Los Santos to find a revolver from the upcoming Red Dead 2.

Rockstar Games/Kotaku/Team Guru

After a few days of the cat being out of the bag, Rockstar decided to pull the trigger on the revolver unveiling and made the official announcement:

Rumors of a lost relic from the frontier have begun to surface, and treasure awaits those bold enough to seek it. Keep an eye on your iFruit for a special in-game email containing the first clue, then follow the trail to unlock the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online. Once you acquire your gratis Double-Action Revolver, complete the Headshot Challenge in Freemode (50 headshot kills) for a GTA$250,000 reward and unlock it for future gun-slinging exploits in Red Dead Redemption 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

She’s a beauty.