You’ll Be Able To Play As Link And Wield The Master Sword In The Nintendo Switch Version Of ‘Skyrim’

06.12.17 58 mins ago

The original Nintendo Switch commercials showed off Skyrim on the coveted portable device, but no one saw this coming. When Skyrim launches on Switch, you’ll be able to use your Link Amiibo to manifest a chest which will contain Link’s Master Sword, and possibly a bunch of gear that looks ripped straight out of Legend of Zelda. Fantasy worlds are colliding, people.

Considering this is the third time Skyrim has been released, Nintendo and Bethesda had to do a little something extra. They also had to make sure the first Elder Scrolls game on a Nintendo console got a nod to fans. This is clearly what they came up with, and this author accepts it with all his heart. The role-playing possibilities alone make this worthwhile. Is Hyrule in the Elder Scrolls universe? Is it a hop, skip and a jump through an interdimensional portal away?

Let’s look at the reveal again in glorious .gif form!

Around The Web

TAGSE3 2017LEGEND OF ZELDAskyrim

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 4 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP