03.02.17 2 Comments

With the Nintendo Switch ready to take over the gaming world this week, many reviewers are getting their mitts on the console. Now we did get an early look thanks to that stolen console that hit the internet last week, but we didn’t get the type of hints that we’re getting right now. People are enjoying the games, nitpicking the console, and tasting the cartridges. If that last bit sounds weird, that’s because it is. But it does have a good reason behind it.

According to Kotaku, the idea of tasting the cartridges for the Nintendo Switch comes from Giant Bomb’s Jeff Gerstmann who seemingly just decided to shove the cartridge in his mouth while testing the console:

