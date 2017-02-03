Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Conan has held a special Clueless Gamer the week before the Super Bowl for the past three years. Each special edition invites a player from each team to do battle, with the winner going on to help lead his team to Super Bowl glory. That’s just an unintended result of the Conan touch, but he’s certainly taking plenty of credit for it.

The first time featured Gronk and Marshawn Lynch brutalizing each other in Mortal Kombat X, with second pitting Josh Norman against Von Miller in Doom. The third Super Bowl edition pulls out all stops to invite one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady, into the fray to take on Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney in For Honor. The result is Brady at his cocky best.

TBS

Not only does the Patriots QB murder Conan time and time again in the game, but he does the same to Freeney later on to pretty much cement the Super Bowl victory for his team. Even his Patriots teammates have the magic touch. Legarrate Blount and Gronk show up to get their licks in — including a fine bit of salesmanship from the Gronk with some help from Erin Andrews — so Freeney has to call in Conan favorite Marshawn Lynch.

Beast Mode is rusty, though. He can’t handle a seasoned Gronkowski in their rematch and ends up with a dinky little trophy for showing up.

What are we left with after this latest Super Bowl Clueless Gamer? I would say the game is almost an afterthought this time around, so the only gift is knowing that Tom Brady is super cocky and super competitive no matter where he’s at.

(Via Team Coco)