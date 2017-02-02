Last week on Arrow, we had a visit from Evil, Fun Laurel. Sadly she couldn’t stick around, so we need a new Black Canary, and that’s what this week’s episode is all about!
Yep, no mantle can stay unfulfillled for long in the Arrowverse, which means this new Canary is joining the team. Fortunately, she’s not very prone to judgy arguments with her family and prefers punching as a communication method. Which is something of a relief, even if the job of Black Canary has a fatality rate almost as high as Starling City mayor or police officer on Gotham. Seriously, if you like your health, take up a career with more safety and security, like illegal plutonium mining.
Meanwhile, Felicity tries to free Diggle with hacking magic and instead discovers there’s a hacker better than she is out there, and we pick up the other big plot thread this season: Talia Al Ghul, in flashbacks, has just saved Ollie from a bunch of angry Russians. She wants to help him kill Dolph Lungren, which, you know, have fun with that, but her help has a price Ollie is conflicted about paying. We’ll find out just what it is you pay an assassin with tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?
Wow this prison storyline went absolutely nowhere.
Well, it did its job keeping Diggle off-screen for plotlines.
They gave Felicity the animation from NCIS!
Let her go. We just murdered dozens of people. We’re being really hypocritical.
WELP
Ollie is just like “Yeah, I blew up a helicopter with an arrow. Deal.”
Patience and discipline is devastating
I think Sonus was defeated with a Zune.
Everybody run at the guys with the guns! Get to point blank range!
Get to the chopper!
Nobody thinks, like, a gas grenade?
Legends of Tomorrow is out of fucks and I love it.
Rings is either going to be amazing or ridiculous.
Jesus Ollie are you going to give her the show opening speech. You have to become something else.
Just once I’d like him to swing into, like, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”
IIIII was working hard at an island job, but the torture made me blue
One day I was murdering a lot so I decided to move
To Staring City, Canada, brand new pals and a new career
It’s also where Laurel lives, but that’s not why I’m hereeeeee
CALLED IT
This is not how hacktivism works. At all. But this is hilarious.
Felicity has a fan.
That’s why you keep a bullet handy, Ollie.
Oh man, very john wick-ish
Oliver Wick.
Stunt team rented John Wick last weekend.
“I didn’t sign up for metas.” And you thought you were going to ffiiiight?
It’s Spellbinder! HAAAAA!
OK, good talk, punching now?
Where did they get the jump suits?
You can find that stuff at yard sales.
“What’s IRL?” HALF THE AUDIENCE USES THAT REGULARLY.
Ghost Fox Goddess?
So many tv screens in the background that no one is using.
Sundays are amazing though.
“To use a bow and arrow requires patience and discipline.” “I was thinking more there are a lot of dudes to shoot.”
Ollie, drop off your baggage at the airport and be an adult.
Sonus? Oh boy.
Ollie’s going to take off his mask in like five minutes.
Ollie: By the way the last dude I killed was a cop.
Ollie is all like “YOU KILLED HIM?” while Wild Dog mows down like eight dudes.
No kidding he’s dead Ollie. She’s doing the same stuff you used to do.
I really want to see Ollie talk down to her after killing a guy.
Did you guys consider just calling her?
Talia reminds me of Elektra.
Definitely has that vibe?
Either Talia has a game here or they’re making a few changes.
Every CW show is using everyone else’s sets this week.
Well, they do all shoot next to each other in Vancouver.
Man, all of Russia needs a power wash on this show.
Best vouch ever
Fastest cameo ever.
Who gets burgers at brunch?!
So steamed up for more John Wick
Me too. Really they should just be like “Twice the budget, none of the dead dogs!”
New Canary might be favorite of the three
No questions first, just please join us.
They’re superheroes, not a sales team.
I like the new Canary!
Three guys in spandex? Don’t lead with “We have a proposition for you.”
This video isn’t clear enough, but we can see everything clearly!
Is she still an Al Ghul? Seems odd that she wouldn’t be mentioned during the Ra’s ordeal.
I’m guessing she will never tell Ollie her last name.
Marketing materials keep the Al Ghul, so maybe she was disowned.
Yeah, don’t grab an assassin.
I didn’t realize new Canary and Talia were different people last episode
I suspect that’s a plot point.