‘Arrow’ Goes Recruiting For A New Black Canary On This Week’s Geeky TV

02.01.17 1 hour ago 79 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Last week on Arrow, we had a visit from Evil, Fun Laurel. Sadly she couldn’t stick around, so we need a new Black Canary, and that’s what this week’s episode is all about!

Yep, no mantle can stay unfulfillled for long in the Arrowverse, which means this new Canary is joining the team. Fortunately, she’s not very prone to judgy arguments with her family and prefers punching as a communication method. Which is something of a relief, even if the job of Black Canary has a fatality rate almost as high as Starling City mayor or police officer on Gotham. Seriously, if you like your health, take up a career with more safety and security, like illegal plutonium mining.

Meanwhile, Felicity tries to free Diggle with hacking magic and instead discovers there’s a hacker better than she is out there, and we pick up the other big plot thread this season: Talia Al Ghul, in flashbacks, has just saved Ollie from a bunch of angry Russians. She wants to help him kill Dolph Lungren, which, you know, have fun with that, but her help has a price Ollie is conflicted about paying. We’ll find out just what it is you pay an assassin with tonight at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

TAGSarrowDC COMICSliveblogs

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP