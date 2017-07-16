Marvel

Marvel blew pretty much everybody away with their D23 presentation on Saturday, and frustrated a few more who couldn’t be there live. The footage they previewed from Infinity War has not made its way online yet, but plenty of reactions and images of the Avengers cast have filtered out as time moves by. We still haven’t gotten any of the footage online — and probably won’t — but we did get another reveal from the company on Saturday.

As we shared at the close of the week, Thanos was on hand on the main floor at D23, looking ripped and ready to cause trouble sans his golden armor and the iconic Infinity Gauntlet. But he was also accompanied by a few covered figures that were set to be revealed after the panel, leaving a few feeling that Marvel might’ve pulled another Spider-Man deal with Fox for the Fantastic Four. That was not the case, but it was equally surprising for fans of Marvel Comics: