Marvel

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok below

We’re inching closer to Thor: Ragnarok and the Marvel promotion machine is out in full force around the globe, sending Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and director Taika Waititi out to spread the atmosphere of the film to the masses. That means they’re having fun and being colorful and spoiling things — at least Mark Ruffalo is when he’s not live-streaming the movie premiere on Facebook Live. Everything is blurring the lines with fun and reality at this point, especially with Ruffalo’s habitual spoiling, but this spoiler from an interview with the trio on Australia’s Ten network might’ve been too real.

A lot of Thor: Ragnarok‘s coolest bits are out in the open right now, so it seems like a small detail compared to The Hulk battling a fire giant, Loki blasting guys with a space gun, Thor’s hammer getting destroyed, and any of the other things we’ve seen in the trailers released up to this point. Knowing Hulk can speak is something you’d think would be a spoiler, but it’s not right now. This on the other hand, has Hemsworth correcting the anchor and trying to avoid the arrival of the Marvel spoiler kill squad.

Marvel

Now if you don’t want to be spoiled at all, you shouldn’t read forward or push play on the video. It isn’t a fact that ruins the film, but it does reveal a relationship some fans might not be aware exists.