Damon Lindelof On What We Can Expect From ‘The Leftovers’ Third And Final Season

#HitFix Video
04.03.17 22 mins ago

(Possible spoilers ahead.)

The Leftovers really upped its game in its powerful second season, especially in the craziness department. Once the show had even more room to grow from its source material, it really came into its own, including giving us one of TV’s best karaoke moments of all time. And thankfully, HBO decided to renew the existentially bonkers show for a third and final season. It’s a part of the very hectic month of TV, but it’s worth making time for, both in watching and trying to figure out what the hell all of it means.

Which is why we can be grateful for any sliver of knowledge we get before its premiere. HitFix host Miri Jedeikin sat down with Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof to pick his brain over what we can expect. Unsurprisingly, Kevin Garvey is still struggling with his own sanity and how to make sense of what he experienced in season two (dying a couple times and pushing a little girl down a well will do that to even the sanest of people). Lindelof also delves into the satisfaction of going into a season with a known conclusion in sight because he’d rather write “a terrible ending with intention than a great ending without it.” And if The Leftovers matches his picks for best TV finales, we’ll certainly be in for a spectacular albeit confusing ending.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HitFix Video
TAGSDAMON LINDELOFHitFix VideoTHE LEFTOVERS
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP