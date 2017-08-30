HBO

Warning: Spoilers and speculation for Game of Thrones below

After years of waiting, Game of Thrones fans finally know the truth about Jon Snow. He’s no Snow at all, but instead a trueborn Targaryen prince. Born of a marriage between Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lady Lyanna Stark, Jon’s birth name was Aegon Targaryen. Little Aegon was born into a world on fire. His uncle, Ned Stark, had joined Robert Baratheon’s rebellion against the Mad King. Robert was pushing his agenda forward on a lie: that Robert’s finance, Lyanna, had been kidnapped and raped by Rhaegar. On the strength of that false belief, Robert Baratheon changed the world of Westeros forever, hunting down every Targaryen he could fine and killing Rhaegar on the field of battle. Robert even went so far as to have Aegon/Jon’s half-siblings, the children of Rhaegar and Elia, killed. No wonder Lyanna made Ned promise her that he would keep Jon’s true lineage a secret.

Game of Thrones had been throwing out some serious breadcrumbs ahead of this reveal for years. But it wasn’t until Gilly found a book in Oldtown that the series disclosed how Jon could be Rhaegar’s true heir, and not simply a bastard by another name. In the private journal of High Septon Maynard, Gilly reads the head of the Faith issued an annulment to Prince Rhaegar and Princess Elia, making Aegon/Jon the true heir to the Iron Throne. But, considering everything the audience knows both about the history of the Targaryen royals and Rhaegar’s relationship with Elia Martell, issuing an annulment seems strange. Why wouldn’t Rhaegar simply take another wife?

Perhaps he did. HBO just released an image from High Septon Maynard’s journal on their Game of Thrones page, including the entry that speaks to Rhaegar and Lyanna’s marriage. Due to the ravages of time (and the props department), part of the entry is obscured beyond all decipherability.

HBO

However, using Photoshop helps highlight some of the text. But no matter how much the diary entry was enhanced, no mention of the word “issuing” appears.

HBO