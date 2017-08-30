Warning: Spoilers and speculation for Game of Thrones below
After years of waiting, Game of Thrones fans finally know the truth about Jon Snow. He’s no Snow at all, but instead a trueborn Targaryen prince. Born of a marriage between Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lady Lyanna Stark, Jon’s birth name was Aegon Targaryen. Little Aegon was born into a world on fire. His uncle, Ned Stark, had joined Robert Baratheon’s rebellion against the Mad King. Robert was pushing his agenda forward on a lie: that Robert’s finance, Lyanna, had been kidnapped and raped by Rhaegar. On the strength of that false belief, Robert Baratheon changed the world of Westeros forever, hunting down every Targaryen he could fine and killing Rhaegar on the field of battle. Robert even went so far as to have Aegon/Jon’s half-siblings, the children of Rhaegar and Elia, killed. No wonder Lyanna made Ned promise her that he would keep Jon’s true lineage a secret.
Game of Thrones had been throwing out some serious breadcrumbs ahead of this reveal for years. But it wasn’t until Gilly found a book in Oldtown that the series disclosed how Jon could be Rhaegar’s true heir, and not simply a bastard by another name. In the private journal of High Septon Maynard, Gilly reads the head of the Faith issued an annulment to Prince Rhaegar and Princess Elia, making Aegon/Jon the true heir to the Iron Throne. But, considering everything the audience knows both about the history of the Targaryen royals and Rhaegar’s relationship with Elia Martell, issuing an annulment seems strange. Why wouldn’t Rhaegar simply take another wife?
Perhaps he did. HBO just released an image from High Septon Maynard’s journal on their Game of Thrones page, including the entry that speaks to Rhaegar and Lyanna’s marriage. Due to the ravages of time (and the props department), part of the entry is obscured beyond all decipherability.
However, using Photoshop helps highlight some of the text. But no matter how much the diary entry was enhanced, no mention of the word “issuing” appears.
Due to unforeseen events and [blank], I have to [blank blank] from jotting down my records for [blank blank blank blank] annulment to Prince Rhaegar [blank blank blank] marriage to Elia Martell [blank blank blank] marriage to Lyanna Stark in Dorne. [Blank] forbid me to tell anyone of the ceremony so I shall [blank]
Just remember this is dumb and dumbers writing not georges. This is not canon
And this was th biggest moment of the show, and it was thrown into a quick Montage that had bad sex narrated by bran. It was handled very poorly imo
Winds of winter, you can’t get here soon enough
I love how the last line clearly says something a bowel movement.
about*
I’ll be honest…I quit reading after the second grammatical error in the first paragraph
This is a decent interpretation of the High Septon’s diary, actually.
Another note on the “Aegon” error, if Rhaegar was convinced, as is theorized, that his children would be the three heads of the dragon, and that played into his taking a new wife after Elia was found to be unable to bear him a 3rd child; given that his first two children were named after Aegon the Conqueror and his sister-wife Rhaenys, wouldn’t it make sense that Rhaegar would’ve named his third child after Visenya? Not really sure what the male version of Visenya would be, but it makes more sense than having two Aegon’s running around. I guess it would have to be Viserys