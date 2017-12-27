‘Doomsday Clock’ Tops This Week’s Best Comics

DC Comics

Doomsday Clock, Geoff Johns’ and Gary Frank’s merging of the Watchmen and the mainstream DC universe, had a fascinating first issue if you were willing to set aside your preconceptions. That’s something the second issue underscores, as it dumps our preconceptions on their heads.

The short of it: Ozymandias, a suspicious new Rorschach, and two supervillains escape into a new universe where Dr. Manhattan is hiding. It seems, at least at first, to be the mainstream DC universe. You’ve got Batman, Gotham, Lex Luthor, and all that. But it quickly becomes clear just what Johns and Frank are really up to, here, which we won’t spoil, but let’s just say as smart as Ozymandias is, he’s not as smart as he thinks.

Fans have argued a lot over this series, but Watchmen, but what’s most interesting about this book is how Johns and Frank respectfully pay tribute to the original book while putting their own spin. Why, precisely, two second-rate supervillains are along for the ride turns out to be a clever riff on Manhattan’s fundamental buried humanity. And the twist Johns puts on the end makes this book that much more attention-getting. Give it a try with an open mind, and you might be surprised.

Dynamite

James Bond: Kill Chain #6, Dynamite

Andy Diggle and Luca Casalanguida wrap up their tribute to old-school Bond theatrics in the way you’d expect; a massive fight on an airplane that Bond promptly lights on fire. Joking aside, their love of the movies and their action scenes shines through her, and Cadalanguida in particular has a lot of fun with the layouts and action sequences as this team pays off the miniseries in style. And, if that weren’t enough, there’s more on the way, as the ending hints.

Eternity #3, Valiant Comics

Matt Kindt and Trevor Hairsine have, in their books about the cosmonaut turned god Abram Adams, been more interested in the philosophical questions surrounding a human attaining godlike power than superheroics and here, in particular, that obsession pays off. While the book has broader implications for Valiant’s excellent superhero work, it’s really more a story about what you do when faced with the fact that even god-like power can’t fix your basic flaws. Even gods, in Kindt and Hairsine’s estimation, need to work on themselves.

Phoenix Resurrection: The Return Of Jean Grey #1, Marvel

Bringing Jean Grey back to life is a fairly intimidating task in of itself, and one made heavier by editorial mandate: Don’t bring her back unless you can redeem her from that whole “murdered a bunch of galaxies” thing. Marvel has sort of cheated around this rule, bringing back Jean Grey before she became Phoenix and introducing her daughter from an alternate timeline. Here, though, Matthew Rosenberg and Leinil Francis Yu tackle the task in reverse: Maybe Jean doesn’t want to come back, but something is dragging her back whether she wants to go or not.

Void Trip #2, Image Comics

Ryan O’Sullivan and Plaid Klaus continue their parody of ’60s trips with this hilarious second issue. A hippie and a square are in space looking for Euphoria, and it goes about as well as you’d expect a journey where the responsible guy isn’t in charge will go. Amid the ’60s parody, including a truly hilarious mockery of the pompous discussions of God you find in these things, there’s still a fun story in here, admittedly one that skips around a bit more. Hey, our heroes are wasted half the time, they’re not keeping track of the plot.