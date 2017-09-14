Here’s Our First Look At ‘Hellboy’ Along With A Whitewashing-Free Casting Update

Lionsgate tweeted a first look at David Harbour (of Stranger Things and SAG Awards speech fame) as the stone-fisted red demi-demon himself in the upcoming Hellboy reboot. He may not be as tall as Ron Perlman, but he looks just as angry. He’ll be starring in director Neil Marshall’s adaptation alongside Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, and Daniel Dae Kim (instead of Ed Skrein).

Speaking of which, the previously-rumored casting of Daniel Dae Kim is now official:

Kim, who recently quit Hawaii Five-0 along with co-star Grace Park because they were being paid less than their white co-stars, is replacing Ed Skrein, who was originally cast but admirably dropped out when he learned his character was supposed to be part Japanese. When Skrein departed the production last month, he explained, “I accepted the role unaware that the character in the original comics was of mixed Asian heritage. There has been intense conversation and understandable upset since that announcement, and I must do what I feel is right. It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts. I feel it is important to honor and respect that. Therefore, I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately.”

Daniel Dae Kim will be playing Major Ben Daimio, a Japanese-American Marine who is cursed to turn into a were-jaguar every night. Pretty awesome “curse” if you ask me.

