It shouldn’t be a shock that some of the wild stories shared about Jared Leto on the set of Suicide Squad might not be entirely true. There’s sure to be a mix of fiction tossed in thanks to that Joker unpredictability that the character has been known for in the past on comics pages, but you did at least believe Leto going to the edge thanks to his method acting. The guy did gain a bunch of weight to play Mark David Chapman by eating “diet heavy with microwaved pints of ice cream mixed with olive oil and soy sauce” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also apparently got gout and pushed his cholesterol to its unmedicated limits.

That kind of commitment adds to the legitimacy of those set rumors, but now Leto seems to be taking it back a bit and admitting that it wasn’t true according to an interview with Entertainment Weekly Radio on SiriusXM:

“Most of it was total bullsh–,” he says of reports he went above and beyond for the twisted villain. For example? “Like that I was giving used condoms to people, which was not true,” he says. “It doesn’t matter how loud you shout or hold up a sign with your pants off in Times Square — people will run the story that they want.”