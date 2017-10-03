Getty Image

Jared Leto’s method acting is a topic that comes up often, especially in the context of his on-set antics as The Joker in Suicide Squad. Leto stayed in character and gave his coworkers strange gifts, although he has denied some of the rumored gifts (the “used condoms” rumor in particular). Unfortunately — or fortunately — most of those antics didn’t end up on camera, but if they had, Leto would have never seen them anyway. He hasn’t watched the movie.

Leto spoke to SYFY WIRE while promoting Blade Runner 2049, a film for which he temporarily blinded himself on the altar of method acting, and the subject turned to Suicide Squad. He revealed he’s never seen Suicide Squad, nor has he seen many of his other performances, because, “As soon as you watch it, that’s when it becomes subjective.” He explained, “I just think with watching your own films, it can be too self-conscious of a process. You either like what you did and you’re prone to repeat it, or you didn’t like it, and it can make you self-conscious. I’m not sure how much win there is for me. But I read the scripts, so I know what’s going to happen.”

That actually… makes sense? Huh. I’ll be damned. There’s a method to the madness.

Leto doesn’t seem to be avoiding the film due to any dislike of the role (he’s reportedly committed to a sequel and a Harley Quinn spin-off and is rumored to be upset that there may be a Joker movie without him). He just rarely watches his own movies. He has made exceptions, however. He told SYFY he watched Requiem for a Dream and will likely watch Blade Runner 2049 eventually. Apparently no one can resist Blade Runner. But we have to ask: Will he wear the white contacts to watch it as his blind character would? Will he wear the green coat? Important questions, these.

(Via SYFY)