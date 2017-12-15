Image Comics

You’ve probably already seen us waxing hagiographic about the bloody awesome John Wick (we called it the Best Movie of 2014), and we were psyched when Chad Stahelski, the stunt coordinator and second unit director of John Wick, signed to direct John Wick: Chapter Two. He’s in preproduction on John Wick: Chapter Three (reuniting with John Wick and Atomic Blonde‘s David Leitch) and is planning to direct the Highlander remake, and now he’s taking on one more ultraviolent action movie to rival John Wick’s kill count: an adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ Kill Or Be Killed.

The Hollywood Reporter brings news that Stahelski is adapting the comic with a script from Dan Casey. Kill Or Be Killed is a series rife with themes of damnation and mortality, with a lead character who is saved from a suicide attempt by a demon who curses him to kill one person each month or he’ll die. To extend his life a month at a clip, he becomes a vigilante who kills criminals while trying to keep his double life secret. Kind of like if Batman started killing people instead of just beating them up, but he was also a poor college student trying to hold it all together like Peter Parker.

Could you imagine how many extra months of life John Wick would get if he were given the same curse?

84 extra months in the first movie and 128 extra months in the second, to be exact.

