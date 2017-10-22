With Star Wars: The Last Jedi just a few weeks away and Carrie Fisher’s stern look as Princess Leia all over trailers, it’s becoming a near-constant reminder that the world lost one of the best and most outspoken celebrities of the last four decades. Now, on October 21st, what would’ve been her 61st birthday, a collection of celebrities and family members posted pictures and memories of the incredibly talented writer and actress who passed on December 27th, 2016.

From her on-screen brother Mark Hamill, who posted just minutes after midnight #AlwaysWithUs, to her daughter Billie Lourd who shared a childhood photo of herself with her mom in matching nightgowns, to fans across the world, tributes poured in. Considering how her legend has only seemed to grow after her passing, it’s clear Fisher won’t soon be forgotten. She was wise and didn’t suffer a fool, was brutally honest and her one-woman shows will live on in infamy. Truly one of the greats.

Possibly the most touching tribute was from Gary, Fisher’s beloved dog who was a superstar on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens press tour. After Fisher went into cardiac arrest on December 23rd, he reportedly never left her side in the hospital. He’s stayed surprisingly active on social media. Specifically, Twitter.

Happy Birthday Mommy! Miss you daily — Gary the Dog (@Gary_TheDog) October 21, 2017

Happy birthday mom, I sure do miss you and the cozy days 🐶❤️ #garyloveshismom #garymisseshismom #garyfisher #garyloveshisfans #happybirthdaymom #carriefisher A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

❤ ♓️🅰️🅿️🅿️✌🏼 🅱️ℹ️🌱✝️♓️👂🏼🅰️✌🏼 ♏️🅾️♏️🅱️✌🏼 ❤ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Happy birthday, Carrie Fisher. You are missed, you gem of a human. pic.twitter.com/ShjPVnVGTQ — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) October 21, 2017