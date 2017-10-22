Mark Hamill And Carrie Fisher’s Dog Led A Chorus Of Celebrity ‘Happy Birthdays’ To The Late Actress

#Carrie Fisher #Star Wars
10.21.17 1 min ago

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi just a few weeks away and Carrie Fisher’s stern look as Princess Leia all over trailers, it’s becoming a near-constant reminder that the world lost one of the best and most outspoken celebrities of the last four decades. Now, on October 21st, what would’ve been her 61st birthday, a collection of celebrities and family members posted pictures and memories of the incredibly talented writer and actress who passed on December 27th, 2016.

From her on-screen brother Mark Hamill, who posted just minutes after midnight #AlwaysWithUs, to her daughter Billie Lourd who shared a childhood photo of herself with her mom in matching nightgowns, to fans across the world, tributes poured in. Considering how her legend has only seemed to grow after her passing, it’s clear Fisher won’t soon be forgotten. She was wise and didn’t suffer a fool, was brutally honest and her one-woman shows will live on in infamy. Truly one of the greats.

Possibly the most touching tribute was from Gary, Fisher’s beloved dog who was a superstar on the Star Wars: The Force Awakens press tour. After Fisher went into cardiac arrest on December 23rd, he reportedly never left her side in the hospital. He’s stayed surprisingly active on social media. Specifically, Twitter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Carrie Fisher#Star Wars
TAGSCARRIE FISHERMARK HAMILLStar Wars

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP