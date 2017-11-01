Mark Ruffalo Details How Much Trouble He Caused Marvel With His ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Spoilers

#Late Night Comedy Week #THOR: RAGNAROK #Stephen Colbert
11.01.17 1 hour ago

Mark Ruffalo’s history with spoilers and Marvel films is either a one of the best running gags in Hollywood or he’s really just an absent-minded fool with a heart of gold. It is hard to hate on the guy, even when he’s broadcasting the premiere of a film live on Instagram, discussing spoilers during press junkets, and spilling the beans about secret massive Marvel photo shoots with random posts on social media. He’s habitually doing it at this point, but the incident at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere seems like the one that wasn’t a joke up to this point.

As was reported shortly after it happened, Ruffalo accidentally left his Instagram live stream — requested by Marvel according to Ruffalo — running into the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok. He had thought he had shut it off, but fell victim to the dreaded second button press and didn’t get to shut it off until at least 10 minutes into the movie. According to Ruffalo, he received wave after wave of texts telling him to turn off his phone and warning him that he might end up getting fired by Marvel.

TOPICS#Late Night Comedy Week#THOR: RAGNAROK#Stephen Colbert
TAGSLate Night Comedy WeekMARK RUFFALOSTEPHEN COLBERTthor: ragnarok

