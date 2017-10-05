Marvel Pulls ‘The Punisher’ Panel From New York Comic-Con In The Wake Of The Las Vegas Mass Shooting

10.04.17

Netflix

Anticipation for the next collaboration between Marvel and Netflix, The Punisher, is at an all-time high, and fans were hoping that new information (at the very least a release date). The hyper-violent first trailer did plenty to remind people why Frank Castle was the best part of Daredevil‘s second season, however, in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night, the show’s panel has been pulled from the New York Comic-Con schedule.

Deadline reports that following the real world violence, Netflix and Marvel came to the joint decision that it was not the right time to release more information about the vigilante’s series.

“We are stunned and saddened by this week’s senseless act in Las Vegas. After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s The Punisher to participate in New York Comic-Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy.”

The series, starring Jon Bernthal, is set to have a 13-episode first season later this year. While there will certainly be impatient detractors of this decision, now is certainly the time for a little extra sensitivity. The fanboys can wait a little longer.

(Via Deadline)

