In the not-too-distant past, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return came back with new mads, a new host, and the same great comedy stylings laid over some of the worst movies ever made. It was wonderful, as if the show had never left. And it’ll be like the show has never left for a while yet, since Netflix has renewed it for a second season.

For those who might be unfamiliar, the premise is simple: A kind man, in this case Jonah (Jonah Ray) is trapped aboard the Satellite of Love courtesy of Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day) and her henchman Max (Patton Oswalt). Kinga is continuing her father’s experiment where kind men are shown some of the worst movies in the history of the medium, in an attempt to drive the subject mad, but mostly just annoying him and giving robot sidekicks Crow T. Robot (Hampton Yount) and Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn) fodder for highly educated smart-aleck remarks.

As those following the annual Turkey Day marathon run by Shout! Factory have just discovered, the show will be returning, with everyone (mostly) intact, provided Kinga hasn’t gotten up to anything between seasons. It’s also a nice payoff for fans who kicked in for the ambitious Kickstarter that Netflix ultimately picked up, and were hoping we’d see a bit more. Mostly we’ll be curious to see if they broaden their taste in eras of bad movies, since while there are many anti-classics from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, the modern era has more than a few nominees itself.

