Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ Gives A New Spin On Every Parent’s Worst Nightmare In The Trailer For ‘Arkangel’

Managing Editor, Trending
11.25.17

We’re currently in the middle of “13 Days of Black Mirror courtesy of Netflix and the streaming giant dropped the trailer for one of the episodes from the upcoming season, titled “Arkangel.” It is directed by Jodie Foster and features a very upset Rosemarie DeWitt deciding to go to some drastic measures after she loses track of her child at the park one day. Nothing says good parenting like a needle in the side of the head and creepy organizations promising “control” over your children.

If there’s one thing you should have learned about science fiction up to this point, you should never trust the seemingly benevolent corporation — unless it is the group San Junipero. Things are bound to go south pretty quickly.

