Netflix

If you’ve been spending the past year of your dedicated to writing playful 80s family sitcom music to pair with Netflix’s new Punisher offering, Jon Bernthal has some terrible news for you. The upcoming streaming take on Frank Castle will be (GASP!) a bit on the dark side. Or a lot on the dark side from the sounds of things.

As the megaviolent footage from Comic-Con hinted at, Marvel’s tee-friendly vigilante is going to some grisly places in the action-stuffed showcase. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bernthal explained that The Punisher will reach levels of darkness pushing the limits for the Marvel banner.