Noah Hawley Is Set To Tackle Another Marvel Property And Bring ‘Doctor Doom’ Back To The Big Screen

#Fantastic Four #Marvel
07.20.17 39 mins ago

Getty Image / Marvel

Noah Hawley’s future with Fargo might be up in the air, but he seems to be buying in on Fox’s offerings on Marvel’s iconic heroes (and villains). After closing out the Comic-Con 2017 panel for Legion and announcing that the series would be expanding to ten episodes in season two, Hawley dropped more news about another Marvel project he would be working on:

In fact that’s all he said, just the words “Doctor Doom.” Does this mean he’s doing a solo Doctor Doom film or does it mean he will be the latest to take on an adaptation of the Fantastic Four? The former sounds more pleasing than the latter at this point, especially with Josh Trank’s failed attempt to revive the superteam with a more modern take in 2015. Many had hoped that Marvel would be revealing a possible return of the team to the House of Ideas at D23, similar to what Spider-Man received, but that did not happen and we got the Black Order instead. Now we learn that Fox is apparently moving forward with a FF-related project from Noah Hawley, effective killing all of those rumors completely while creating new ones for everybody to pick through.

