03.04.17

Patrick Stewart confirmed his retirement from the X-Men films earlier this week, joining Hugh Jackman to take a final bow in Logan. Most are calling the film a perfect sendoff for both characters, but now it seems there could be some tantalizing treats that could bring Stewart out of his retirement. Now, this doesn’t mean Stewart is about to become the Terry Funk of X-Men films, but it does mean he could return for a cameo and the treat in question would be Deadpool.

During a sit down with MTV to promote Logan, the chat spends a moment or two on Deadpool. This, according to Screen Crush, is where the seed is planted for Stewart’s return:

I would have said yes, but the discussion just now about Deadpool makes me think, well, maybe there is a proper justification for the revival of Charles Xavier.

