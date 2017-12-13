Marvel’s The Punisher will continue its comic book action onslaught with a now green-lit season 2. After getting acquainted with a lot of one-off movie Punishers, it’ll be a nice change of pace keeping the same Frank Castle around.

The renewal was revealed courtesy of a familiar cuddly skull with the ability to display “2” in a neato menacing fashion. It didn’t take long for The Punisher to get the call for a second season, either. The first season debuted less than a month ago.

The popularity (and brand visibility) of the character plus Marvel’s largely successful Netflix programming rollout would suggest the wait for renewal wasn’t much to fret over, but the crime drama’s violent content appeared to be more of the hurdle. Questions were raised about the level of taste and sensitivity on display in the series considering the gun violence climate in America. New York Comic-Con elected to remove a panel for the show in the wake of October’s horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Punisher isn’t the only Marvel notable on the Netflix streaming side that’s recently provided a tease of what’s to come. A teaser for season 2 of Jessica Jones has emerged and it looks fantastic.

