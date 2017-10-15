Dark Horse

Ron Howard has upped his teases for Han Solo into territory that actually reveals something fans should be excited about. Instead of dusty sets, camera monitors, trash cans, and wardrobe racks, we actually get a look at some physical characters that could be appearing in the film. On top of that, they’re a pair of existing expanded universe characters and some possible comic relief for a future story in the Star Wars universe.

Taking cues from Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, Tag And Bink were the stars of a series of parody comics by Kevin Rubio put out by Dark Horse Comics that placed the two bumbling, comedic characters into the peripheral of the events in the original Star Wars trilogy. They even got their own prequel set in the prequel trilogy and will hopefully get an older version, even if they were definitely Force ghosts in their final appearance.