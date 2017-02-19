Marvel

WARNING: Spoilers below for the film Split, Unbreakable 2, some Marvel films, and a few other possible films featuring Samuel L. Jackson. Read at your own risk.

Samuel L. Jackson is a busy man. He’s never short on film work and when he’s not starring or cursing his way on screen, he’s got plenty of commercial work to supplement that income. Not that we’re complaining. The man still has it and is usually a welcome sight, even if the film isn’t too welcome itself.

But according to a new chat with We Got This Covered, there’s film he wasn’t considered for despite his very reasonable claim. Jackson has made the character of Nick Fury his own on the big screen, playing the character in pretty much every film the studio has put out at this point. But when it comes to Black Panther, he had to stay away: