WARNING: Spoilers below for the film Split, Unbreakable 2, some Marvel films, and a few other possible films featuring Samuel L. Jackson. Read at your own risk.
Samuel L. Jackson is a busy man. He’s never short on film work and when he’s not starring or cursing his way on screen, he’s got plenty of commercial work to supplement that income. Not that we’re complaining. The man still has it and is usually a welcome sight, even if the film isn’t too welcome itself.
But according to a new chat with We Got This Covered, there’s film he wasn’t considered for despite his very reasonable claim. Jackson has made the character of Nick Fury his own on the big screen, playing the character in pretty much every film the studio has put out at this point. But when it comes to Black Panther, he had to stay away:
Yeah, I’d love to do a Nick Fury movie. I’m always open and game. But they got Infinity Wars, two movies to do there, and after that there’s Brie [Larson’s] movie Captain Marvel, which maybe [Nick] will be part of. Also, I asked them, “So you’re doing Black Panther and the only black character in the Marvel Universe is not showing up?” And they’re like, “Nick Fury is not in Wakanda!” How can he not know the other black superhero on the planet? How the hell does that work? But they just said, “No you’re not in that one.”
