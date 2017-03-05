Rumors became a little clearer for the next film in the main X-Men series of films. Fox is currently enjoying plenty of success with Logan — and some extra buzz thanks to Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool — but the next main X-Men film seems to be one that is garnering some attention. Can it meet the same level of quality as the last two spin-off films? And if so, who is going to direct?
Well in a new interview with Slash Film, Simon Kinberg reveals a bit about the the next in the series and what it could be about. Before jumping into the meat of the next film, though, Kinberg addressed a question about the “working title” of the next movie:
So speaking of the future, what can you tell me about the next X-Men movie? It’s called Supernova, is that right?
Kinberg: It’s not called Supernova. One of the things we do when we make these X-Men movies, to be totally candid, is — any of these movies, it’s on Star Wars, too — is you come up with fake names to throw people off the scent and when you’re out making the movie, the signs that show you where the locations are say Nova, or whatever the fake title is, and people figure it out, and I don’t even know why we do it anymore.
But at any rate, it’s not called Supernova.
