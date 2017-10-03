Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Star Wars is 40 years old this year, and to commemorate the milestone, From a Different Point of View, a collection of 40 short stories based on characters that made appearances in A New Hope is on bookshelves, ready to give you insight to the tiniest details that you never knew you needed. For the most part, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, and now we finally get to find out why Darth Vader stuck his gloved finger in the face of Boba Fett and told him “no disintegrations.”

But first, you may be wondering why Boba Fett is included in a book based on characters in A New Hope. That scene with Vader was from Empire Strikes Back. Well, everyone’s favorite bounty hunter (you just care about him because of his looks) was in A New Hope, for about two seconds, with no lines. Remember this scene with Jabba the Hutt and Han Solo in the special edition? Very sly, Disney.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Anyway, here’s the passage that explains a line of dialogue most never thought needed explaining (h/t SlashFilm):

“He’s [Vader] still got a mad on over those rebel spies I crisped on Coruscant. Idiots came at me with ion disruptors. What, they thought I wouldn’t carry a weapon accelerator? Flash, boom, three tiny ash piles. Tried to collect and Lord ‘No Disintegrations!’ refused to pay without bodies. My word’s not good enough, apparently. Reckoned I’d make up the loss by finding his droids and holding out for twice the reward.”

First, the audiobook of From a Different Point of View will have Jon Hamm as the voice of Boba Fett, so please re-read the above passage in his voice. Second, Lord No Disintegrations is officially canon. Take that in for a second. That’s awesome. In my household, Vader will always be called “Lord No Disintegrations.”

