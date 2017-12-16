Lucasfilm

WARNING: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in the video below

Reactions to Star Wars: The Last Jedi have been mixed to this point, with critics delivering glowing praise on Rian Johnson’s film and audiences seemingly split with their takes. One thing most can agree on is keeping plot details and spoilers tightly under wraps, especially on premiere weekend.

That doesn’t seem to be the case for ITV’s This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, though she believes this particular spoiler was already out in the open. You can’t blame her for thinking it is fair game, but it also disregards the basic trust about spoilers. Don’t watch the clip if you haven’t seen the film yet or worry about being spoiled. Just know that John Boyega is caught off guard: