‘Supergirl’ Wakes Up On This Week’s Geeky TV

#Open Discussion Thread #Supergirl #DC Comics
11.20.17 20 mins ago

Last week on Supergirl, Kara and Alex reminisced about their actually kind of terrible childhoods. But vacation doesn’t last forever and they’re back to work this episode, which is full of surprises, including Mon-El coming back. And coming back wrong, of course.

The actual thrust of this episode is that an alien ship crash-lands underwater, and since the DEO can’t exactly let the local scuba club salvage it, down into the briny depths they go. Because, as multiple episodes of Star Trek have taught us, there’s nothing safer than sending an away party to a mysterious abandoned spaceship with absolutely no idea of its design or why it crashed. Don’t bring any security personnel you want to survive, guys.

Meanwhile, J’onn has to deal with the fact that he has rescued his dad and, being a modern man, he has, at best, a complicated relationship with the dude who brought him life. That likely won’t become a distraction at all with an away team in a mystery ship and a homicidal Daxamite on the loose snapping necks. We’ll see just how all that works out for the DEO and Kara tonight at 8pm ET on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Supergirl#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADSupergirl

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP