‘Supergirl’ Wakes Up On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on Supergirl, Kara and Alex reminisced about their actually kind of terrible childhoods. But vacation doesn’t last forever and they’re back to work this episode, which is full of surprises, including Mon-El coming back. And coming back wrong, of course.

The actual thrust of this episode is that an alien ship crash-lands underwater, and since the DEO can’t exactly let the local scuba club salvage it, down into the briny depths they go. Because, as multiple episodes of Star Trek have taught us, there’s nothing safer than sending an away party to a mysterious abandoned spaceship with absolutely no idea of its design or why it crashed. Don’t bring any security personnel you want to survive, guys.

Meanwhile, J’onn has to deal with the fact that he has rescued his dad and, being a modern man, he has, at best, a complicated relationship with the dude who brought him life. That likely won’t become a distraction at all with an away team in a mystery ship and a homicidal Daxamite on the loose snapping necks. We’ll see just how all that works out for the DEO and Kara tonight at 8pm ET on the CW. Join us, won’t you?