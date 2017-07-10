Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower finally makes its way into theaters next month (August 4th) after many delays, and a new international trailer shows a little bit more of the long-awaited sequel to the books.

Several of these scenes were already in the first trailer and three TV spots, but there is some new footage, particularly of Matthew McConaughey’s Man In Black. McConaughey’s character can apparently catch bullets and conjure balls of fire in his hands. Or maybe they just followed McConaughey around between takes and he does that on his own. Nothing would really surprise us at this point.

Sony also released the first featurette awhile back, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t post any available videos of Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey talking about a struggle between good and evil or something I kind of tuned out while they were talking (they’re so dreamy). Stephen King also shows up near the end of the featurette. He didn’t say anything particularly surprising (“The Dark Tower has always been important to me”), but people should always be told in advance when Stephen King is about to pop up on their screen. He’ll scare the hell out of you.

